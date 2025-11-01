Updates from optional morning skate – Nov. 1

Habs get ready for their first game back home since their four-game road trip

By Montreal Canadiens
MONTREAL – The Canadiens prepared for their game against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at the Bell Centre.

Given that it was optional, 14 players opted in to the session.

Take a look at who’s skated this morning:

Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
76 Bolduc
48 Hutson
75 Dobes
13 Caufield
Matheson
35 Montembeault
93 Demidov
47 Struble
71 Evans
72 Xhekaj
91 Kapanen
20 Slafkovsky
14 Suzuki
90 Veleno

Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Please note that due to the STM strike, there will be no metro or bus service today, so please plan your commute accordingly. For more information, click here. For tickets to the game, click here.

