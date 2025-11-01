Updates from optional morning skate – Nov. 1

MONTREAL – The Canadiens prepared for their game against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at the Bell Centre.
Given that it was optional, 14 players opted in to the session.
Take a look at who’s skated this morning:
Habs get ready for their first game back home since their four-game road trip
Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
76 Bolduc
48 Hutson
75 Dobes
13 Caufield
8 Matheson
35 Montembeault
93 Demidov
47 Struble
71 Evans
72 Xhekaj
91 Kapanen
20 Slafkovsky
14 Suzuki
90 Veleno