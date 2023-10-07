News Feed

MTL@OTT: What you need to know

MTL@OTT: What you need to know
Training camp | Quotes of the day – Oct. 6 

Training camp | Quotes of the day – Oct. 6 
Updates from training camp - Oct. 6

Updates from training camp - Oct. 6
Training camp | Quotes of the day – Oct. 5 

Training camp | Quotes of the day – Oct. 5 
Updates from training camp - Oct. 5

Updates from training camp - Oct. 5
Training camp | Quotes of the day - Oct. 4

Training camp | Quotes of the day - Oct. 4
Updates from training camp - Oct. 4

Updates from training camp - Oct. 4
Logan Mailloux loaned to the Laval Rocket

Logan Mailloux loaned to the Laval Rocket
Jacob Fowler continues to use adversity as a driving force

Jacob Fowler continues to use adversity as a driving force
MTL@TOR: Game recap

MTL@TOR: Game recap
Andersson, Maillet to head to training camp in Laval

Andersson, Maillet to head to training camp in Laval
Training camp | Quotes of the day - Oct. 2

Training camp | Quotes of the day - Oct. 2
CH Weekly: October 2 to 8

CH Weekly: October 2 to 8
MTL@TOR: Projected lineup - Oct. 2

MTL@TOR: Projected lineup - Oct. 2
MTL@TOR: What you need to know

MTL@TOR: What you need to know
Canadiens place Andersson and Maillet on waivers

Canadiens place Andersson and Maillet on waivers
Canadiens announce roster moves at training camp

Canadiens announce roster moves at training camp
TOR@MTL: Game Recap

TOR@MTL: Game Recap

Training camp | Quotes of the day – Oct. 7 

Harris, Harvey-Pinard and St-Louis reflect on training camp

20231007-quotes-rbc
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONT-TREMBLANT – Jordan Harris, Rafaël Harvey-Pinard and head coach Martin St-Louis addressed the media ahead of Saturday’s preseason game against the Senators.

Here are some noteworthy quotes from their availabilities:

Harris on the importance of the last game of the exhibition calendar:

I think it’s just all the little things, like the team identity stuff. We want to make sure that we’re all connected on our forecheck, our breakout as a group because at training camp, there’s so many guys, you know? You’re always shuffling around players, and that’s great because everyone gets an opportunity to show what they can do, but it’s tough to gel when there’s so many moving parts going on. So, right now, I think tonight’s a great opportunity – and our game against Toronto was as well – to solidify those team aspects and form our identity as a team.

Jordan Harris on the end of preseason

Harvey-Pinard on his performance at camp:

Obviously, it wasn’t perfect. There’s still a lot of room for improvement. I think I can give more. But at the same time, I don’t think I played poorly either. Training camp is a process and it’s about getting better with each game and finding your rhythm.

Rafaël Harvey-Pinard on his performance at camp

Martin St-Louis on bringing back concepts of positionless hockey from last season:

The concept is the same. It’s a matter of being repetitive because sometimes you have new players, and guys haven’t been around these concepts for five or six months. So, it’s about being repetitive, and I don’t think we’re sharing anything new; we’re not inventing anything. The League is going in that direction. So, it’s about knowing how to be detailed within these concepts and that’s what we really want to focus on this year.

Martin St-Louis' pregame press conference

The Canadiens will take on the Senators at Canadian Tire Centre tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET.