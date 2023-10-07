Training camp | Quotes of the day – Oct. 7 

MONT-TREMBLANT – Jordan Harris, Rafaël Harvey-Pinard and head coach Martin St-Louis addressed the media ahead of Saturday’s preseason game against the Senators.

Here are some noteworthy quotes from their availabilities:

Harris on the importance of the last game of the exhibition calendar:

I think it’s just all the little things, like the team identity stuff. We want to make sure that we’re all connected on our forecheck, our breakout as a group because at training camp, there’s so many guys, you know? You’re always shuffling around players, and that’s great because everyone gets an opportunity to show what they can do, but it’s tough to gel when there’s so many moving parts going on. So, right now, I think tonight’s a great opportunity – and our game against Toronto was as well – to solidify those team aspects and form our identity as a team.