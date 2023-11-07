TBL@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL – The Canadiens play host to the Tampa Bay Lightning in their return to the Bell Centre on Tuesday night.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:

1. The Habs are back home after a three-game Western Conference road trip which wrapped up on Saturday night in St. Louis. Montreal lost that game 6-3. Juraj Slafkovsky scored his first goal of the season in the first period at Enterprise Centre on Saturday, and the Canadiens went into the third period trailing 3-2 after Brendan Gallagher notched his fourth of the campaign late in the second frame. But, a three-goal third period sealed the deal for the Blues, even though captain Nick Suzuki narrowed the gap with a goal with under two minutes remaining in the game. Sam Montembeault made 29 saves.