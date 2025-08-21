Slafkovsky named 2025 Slovak Player of the Year

The Canadiens forward earned the distinction for the third time in his career

Hokejista roka_2025_GAL_153

© Andrej Galica, Jan Sukup/Slovak Ice Hockey Federation

By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – Juraj Slafkovsky’s name came up once again at a Slovak Ice Hockey Federation awards ceremony.

On Monday, the Habs forward hailing from Košice, Slovakia, was named Best Forward and Player of the Year at the 2025 edition of the annual event.

It’s the third time in his career that Slafkovsky has been named Player of the Year, after previously winning the honor in 2022 and 2024.

The 21-year-old winger recorded 51 points (18G, 33A) in 79 contests with the Habs in 2024-25.

On June 16, the Federation announced that Slafkovsky would be representing Slovakia at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

In his first stint at the Olympics in Beijing in 2022, Slafkovsky played a crucial role in Slovakia’s bronze medal win, leading the tournament in goals (7G). The 6-foot-3, 225-pound winger also received MVP honors and was named to the Olympic All-Star Team.

