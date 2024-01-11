SJS@MTL: What you need to know

The Canadiens return home from Philadelphia to face the Sharks in the second game of their back-to-back

By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The Canadiens (17-17-6) play the second game of their back-to-back as they welcome the San Jose Sharks (9-29-3) to the Bell Centre on Thursday. 

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game: 

1. The Canadiens were in Philadelphia on Wednesday night to take on the Flyers. They took a very early lead, with Sean Monahan scoring just 1:29 into the game, followed by David Savard just under 10 minutes later. But by the time the halfway point of the game had come, the Flyers had evened things up and it would take a shootout for a winner to be decided. Sean Couturier got the game-winner. Cayden Primeau, who grew up in nearby Voorhees, NJ while his father played for Philly, earned third star honors with a 37-save effort.

2. The 24-year-old netminder was the talk of the night last night in Pennsylvania. Primeau has helped his team pick up points in three of his last four games, and has a 2.40 goals-against average and .928 save percentage in that span. It was the sixth time this season that Primeau has faced 30 shots or more in a contest. However, given that Thursday’s game against the Sharks is the second of a back-to-back and that the Habs have three goaltenders on the rotation, it’s highly unlikely we’ll see Primeau back in the crease.

Recap: Canadiens at Flyers 1.10.24

3. With the Canadiens returning from Philadelphia late last night, there won’t be a morning skate on Thursday. We’ll have to wait until the team’s pregame media availabilities to find out about any lineup changes and Montreal’s starting goalie against San Jose. Fans can tune in on the Canadiens’ accounts on YouTube, Facebook and X.

4. For their part, the Sharks are mired in a lengthy losing streak and they’re still looking for their first win of 2024. Their last victory came way back on December 12 when they beat the Winnipeg Jets. Tomas Hertl is the team’s leader in goals (13) and points (28), with Mikael Granlund next with 27 points and Fabian Zetterlund and William Eklund tied for third with 17 apiece. Former Hab Mike Hoffman will be making his return to the Bell Centre; he has eight goals and 13 points in 40 games in teal.

5. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET at the Bell Centre. You can catch all the action on TSN2 or RDS on television, or on TSN 690 or 98,5 fm on the radio. Don’t forget that it’s Josh Anderson Bobblehead Night presented by RONA, meaning the first 8,000 fans to arrive will get their hands on an Andy collectible figurine.

For tickets to the game, click here.

