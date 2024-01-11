SJS@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL – The Canadiens (17-17-6) play the second game of their back-to-back as they welcome the San Jose Sharks (9-29-3) to the Bell Centre on Thursday.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:

1. The Canadiens were in Philadelphia on Wednesday night to take on the Flyers. They took a very early lead, with Sean Monahan scoring just 1:29 into the game, followed by David Savard just under 10 minutes later. But by the time the halfway point of the game had come, the Flyers had evened things up and it would take a shootout for a winner to be decided. Sean Couturier got the game-winner. Cayden Primeau, who grew up in nearby Voorhees, NJ while his father played for Philly, earned third star honors with a 37-save effort.

2. The 24-year-old netminder was the talk of the night last night in Pennsylvania. Primeau has helped his team pick up points in three of his last four games, and has a 2.40 goals-against average and .928 save percentage in that span. It was the sixth time this season that Primeau has faced 30 shots or more in a contest. However, given that Thursday’s game against the Sharks is the second of a back-to-back and that the Habs have three goaltenders on the rotation, it’s highly unlikely we’ll see Primeau back in the crease.