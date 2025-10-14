SEA@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL – The Canadiens host their 2025-26 home opener against the Seattle Kraken at the Bell Centre on Tuesday.
MONTREAL – The Canadiens host their 2025-26 home opener against the Seattle Kraken at the Bell Centre on Tuesday.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
WHEN
Tuesday, October 14 at 7:00 p.m.
WHERE
Bell Centre – Montreal, QC
TV & STREAMING
TSN2, RDS
RADIO
TSN 690, 98.5 FM
TICKETS
STATISTICS
WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE
The Habs are turning the Bell Centre into the ultimate pregame party zone — inside and out —so arrive early to enjoy the festivities at Canadiens Plaza. Here’s what’s on the menu for the outdoor tailgate from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.:
There’s plenty happening inside the arena as well, starting with a tribute to the late Canadiens goaltending legend Ken Dryden, and followed by the co-main event: the pregame ceremony. This year, the players will be introduced onto the ice to unique and personalized songs they picked themselves. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:50 p.m. to not miss a minute of the happenings prior to puck drop.
TEAM COMPARISONS
With a solid 2-1-0 start to the season and Lane Hutson’s recent contract extension announcement, the Bell Centre should be buzzing for Tuesday’s home opener. Back-to-back wins over Detroit and Chicago have set the stage nicely for Montreal’s return home, where they’ll play their next four games as they look to build on an encouraging start to the 2025-26 campaign.
Seattle arrives in Montreal riding a bit of momentum of their own. The Kraken, who finished second-to-last in the Pacific Division last season, have opened the year with impressive wins over Anaheim and Vegas, allowing just two goals in total across those contests. Following the departure of Oliver Bjorkstrand at last year’s trade deadline, Seattle reshaped their roster this summer by adding Mason Marchment, Frederick Gaudreau, and Ryan Lindgren, while also bringing in new head coach Lane Lambert to steer the ship in a new direction.
SEASON SERIES
Oct. 14 vs. SEA:
Oct. 28 @ SEA:
PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR
Jared McCann has led the way early for Seattle, scoring in both games to open the season. Arguably the Kraken’s most dangerous weapon, he’ll be a key focus for the Canadiens on Tuesday night.
Speaking of hot starts, meet Zachary Bolduc. The Quebec native, acquired from St. Louis over the summer, has lit the lamp in each of Montreal’s three games so far, becoming the first Canadiens player to do so since Yanic Perreault in 2001.
BY THE NUMBERS: KRAKEN-HABS
Here’s how the Kraken and Canadiens match up by the numbers:
Kraken
📈
Canadiens
2-0-0
RECORD
2-1-0
20%
POWER PLAY
20%
75%
PENALTY KILL
80%
2.50
GOALS FOR/GAME
3.33
1.00
GOALS AGAINST/GAME
2.67
McCann (2)
GOALS
Bolduc (3)
Beniers, Dunn, Eberle (2)
ASSISTS
Suzuki (5)
Beniers, Dunn (3)
POINTS
Suzuki (5)
Dunn (+2)
+/- DIFFERENTIAL
Kapanen, Newhook, Xhekaj (+2)
Kartye, Tolvanen (9)
HITS
Guhle (10)
LINEUP NEWS
The Canadiens are scheduled for a morning skate at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Subscribe to or follow the team on YouTube, Facebook and X (@CanadiensMTL) to catch Martin St-Louis' press conference and player media availabilities around 11:00 a.m., and keep an eye on the Canadiens social accounts for any potential lineup news. For the full official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts closer to puck drop.