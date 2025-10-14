SEA@MTL: What you need to know

WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE

The Habs are turning the Bell Centre into the ultimate pregame party zone — inside and out —so arrive early to enjoy the festivities at Canadiens Plaza. Here’s what’s on the menu for the outdoor tailgate from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.:

360 video booth

Live art by Loto-Quebec Artist Series guest artist Max Charland

TSN 690 broadcasting live

Plus more

There’s plenty happening inside the arena as well, starting with a tribute to the late Canadiens goaltending legend Ken Dryden, and followed by the co-main event: the pregame ceremony. This year, the players will be introduced onto the ice to unique and personalized songs they picked themselves. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:50 p.m. to not miss a minute of the happenings prior to puck drop.

TEAM COMPARISONS

With a solid 2-1-0 start to the season and Lane Hutson’s recent contract extension announcement, the Bell Centre should be buzzing for Tuesday’s home opener. Back-to-back wins over Detroit and Chicago have set the stage nicely for Montreal’s return home, where they’ll play their next four games as they look to build on an encouraging start to the 2025-26 campaign.

Seattle arrives in Montreal riding a bit of momentum of their own. The Kraken, who finished second-to-last in the Pacific Division last season, have opened the year with impressive wins over Anaheim and Vegas, allowing just two goals in total across those contests. Following the departure of Oliver Bjorkstrand at last year’s trade deadline, Seattle reshaped their roster this summer by adding Mason Marchment, Frederick Gaudreau, and Ryan Lindgren, while also bringing in new head coach Lane Lambert to steer the ship in a new direction.

SEASON SERIES

Oct. 14 vs. SEA:

Oct. 28 @ SEA:

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

Jared McCann has led the way early for Seattle, scoring in both games to open the season. Arguably the Kraken’s most dangerous weapon, he’ll be a key focus for the Canadiens on Tuesday night.

Speaking of hot starts, meet Zachary Bolduc. The Quebec native, acquired from St. Louis over the summer, has lit the lamp in each of Montreal’s three games so far, becoming the first Canadiens player to do so since Yanic Perreault in 2001.

