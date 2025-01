BROSSARD – The Canadiens announced on Wednesday that forward Owen Beck was loaned to the Laval Rocket.

The native of Port Hope, ON, will rejoin the Habs’ farm team following a two-game stint with Montreal. He was recalled by the Canadiens on January 19 for the first time this season.

The 20-year-old forward has collected 25 points (9G, 16A) in 37 games with the Rocket this season.