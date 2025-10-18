NYR@MTL: What you need to know

WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE

Special Saturday programming

Weekend home games just got sweeter with the return of Molson FANatic Saturdays. For the first edition of the 2025-26 season, fans can head to Lord William Pub for the pregame party starting at 4:00 p.m. Prizes – including five pairs of tickets to tonight’s game, courtesy of Molson – are up for grabs. The fun continues at the Bell Centre with additional opportunities to win prizes then wraps up at Lord William Pub again for the postgame party. For more details, click here.

Support local restaurants

The Restaurant Spotlight powered by Interac sets up shop at the Bell Centre for the first of six dates on Saturday. Mile End eatery Loumi will be serving Mediterranean takes on burgers, fries, and more in M2 Marché Montréal Loto-Québec. See more details here.

Hockey meets art

The Artist Series presented by Loto-Québec returns to the Bell Centre. Watch local artist Marc Sirus create a one-of-a-kind painting in real-time inspired by the New York-Montreal rivalry live in M2 Marché Montréal Loto-Québec. In total, 12 artists will create a unique work of art this season, and you could win one of their creations by clicking here.

Your favorite mascot returns

That’s right, METAL!’s back. The unofficial mascot's confusing situationship with retirement continues every Saturday home game this season. For more details, click here (at your own peril).

TEAM COMPARISONS

The Canadiens certainly had a flair for the dramatic on Thursday when they mustered a 3-2 (OT) comeback win against the Nashville Predators at the Bell Centre. With 40 seconds left in regulation, Cole Caufield scored the game-tying goal to force three-on-three hockey, only to score with seconds to go in overtime. Head coach Martin St-Louis summed it best when he said: “Did Cole score two again?”