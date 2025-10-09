Restaurant Spotlight powered by Interac

Six local restaurants will set up shop inside the Bell Centre for six games this season

5135 Interac x Restaurants M2 1920x1080 2 EN
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The Canadiens and Interac are cooking up some good news for Habs foodies.

During six home games this season, six local eateries will set up shop inside the Bell Centre as part of the Restaurant Spotlight powered by Interac.

The initiative aims to support local small business owners while offering fans expanded menu options via some of the city’s favorite restaurants.

The guest restaurants will each have a special concession stand in M2 Marché Montréal Loto-Québec, accessible to ticketholders via Gates 4 and 10 as of 5:00 p.m. on their respective game nights.

First on the menu is Mile End halloumi joint Loumi, serving up Mediterranean takes on burgers, fries, and more on October 18 when the Habs host the New York Rangers.

See the full list of dates below, including four community nights which will notably be represented in the participating restaurants.

DATE

OPPONENT

RESTAURANT

NOTE

Sat., Oct. 18, 2025

vs. Rangers

Loumi

-

Tues., Dec. 9, 2025

vs. Lightning

Stay tuned!

Pride Night

Thurs., Jan. 29, 2026

vs. Avalanche

Stay tuned!

Lunar New Year Celebration

Sat., Feb. 28, 2026

vs. Capitals

Stay tuned!

Celebrating Black Excellence

Sat., Mar. 21, 2026

vs. Islanders

Stay tuned!

First Peoples Celebration

Thurs., Apr. 9, 2026

vs. Lightning

Stay tuned!

-

Plus, support the local businesses with the payment play that pays off. Fans who pay with Interac at the guest concessions during a Restaurant Spotlight event will receive a Montreal Canadiens gift with purchase.

Bon appetit!

Related Content

News Feed

Taking the next step

MTL@DET: What you need to know

MTL@TOR: Game recap

MTL@TOR: What you need to know

Lines and defense pairings at practice – Oct. 7 

The 44th Canadiens Blood Drive will take place on November 19

Lines and defense pairings at practice – Oct. 6

Canadiens make roster moves following training camp

OTT@MTL: Game recap | Preseason

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Oct. 4

OTT@MTL: What you need to know

Lines and defense pairings at training camp – Oct. 3

Canadiens & Mondelēz Canada Inc. announce multi-year partnership

Lines and defense pairings at training camp – Oct. 2

MTL@OTT: Game recap | Preseason

Canadiens take team photo at Château Frontenac

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Sept. 30

Canadiens mark National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with beaded pins