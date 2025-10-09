MONTREAL – The Canadiens and Interac are cooking up some good news for Habs foodies.

During six home games this season, six local eateries will set up shop inside the Bell Centre as part of the Restaurant Spotlight powered by Interac.

The initiative aims to support local small business owners while offering fans expanded menu options via some of the city’s favorite restaurants.

The guest restaurants will each have a special concession stand in M2 Marché Montréal Loto-Québec, accessible to ticketholders via Gates 4 and 10 as of 5:00 p.m. on their respective game nights.

First on the menu is Mile End halloumi joint Loumi, serving up Mediterranean takes on burgers, fries, and more on October 18 when the Habs host the New York Rangers.

See the full list of dates below, including four community nights which will notably be represented in the participating restaurants.