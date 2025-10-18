Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Oct. 18

MONTREAL – The Canadiens received some bad news on Saturday ahead of their morning skate at the Bell Centre.

Defenseman Kaiden Guhle will miss four to six weeks with a lower-body injury, while forwards Kirby Dach (lower-body) and Patrik Laine (lower-body) are day-to-day. All three are unavailable for tonight’s game against the Rangers.

As such, the team recalled forward Owen Beck from the Laval Rocket on an emergency basis.

Take a look at the projected lineup featured by head coach Martin St-Louis at the Bell Centre: