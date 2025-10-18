Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Oct. 18

Dach, Guhle and Laine unavailable for tonight’s game due to injuries

20251018_MorningskateEN
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The Canadiens received some bad news on Saturday ahead of their morning skate at the Bell Centre.

Defenseman Kaiden Guhle will miss four to six weeks with a lower-body injury, while forwards Kirby Dach (lower-body) and Patrik Laine (lower-body) are day-to-day. All three are unavailable for tonight’s game against the Rangers.

As such, the team recalled forward Owen Beck from the Laval Rocket on an emergency basis.

Take a look at the projected lineup featured by head coach Martin St-Louis at the Bell Centre:

Forwards

13 Caufield

14 Suzuki

20 Slafkovsky

17 Anderson

71 Evans

11 Gallagher

15 Newhook

91 Kapanen

93 Demidov

76 Bolduc

90 Veleno

62 Beck

Defensemen

8 Matheson

53 Dobson

47 Struble

48 Hutson

72 Xhekaj

45 Carrier

Goalies

35 Montembeault

75 Dobes

Beck and Joe Veleno will make their regular season debuts tonight.

Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Tonight’s contest also marks the return of Molson FANatic Saturdays. For tickets, click here.

