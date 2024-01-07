NYR@MTL: Game recap

MONTREAL – Samuel Montembeault’s season-high 45-save performance piggybacked the Canadiens to a 4-3 shootout win over the Rangers at the Bell Centre on Saturday.

Brendan Gallagher, Jesse Ylönen and Joel Armia opened a 3-0 lead for the Habs, but the Rangers responded with goals from Vincent Trocheck, Artemi Panarin and Adam Fox.

Regulation and overtime solved nothing, so a shootout was needed to decide a winner. Cole Caufield put the Habs ahead in the skills competition, before Montembeault made back-to-back stops – including a highlight reel stick save – to send the Rangers packing.