NYR@MTL: Game recap

Samuel Montembeault’s 45-save outing lifts Montreal to SO win over New York

20240106_NYRMTL_Win

MONTREAL – Samuel Montembeault’s season-high 45-save performance piggybacked the Canadiens to a 4-3 shootout win over the Rangers at the Bell Centre on Saturday.

Brendan Gallagher, Jesse Ylönen and Joel Armia opened a 3-0 lead for the Habs, but the Rangers responded with goals from Vincent Trocheck, Artemi Panarin and Adam Fox.

Regulation and overtime solved nothing, so a shootout was needed to decide a winner. Cole Caufield put the Habs ahead in the skills competition, before Montembeault made back-to-back stops – including a highlight reel stick save – to send the Rangers packing.

Jake Evans, David Savard, Jesse Ylönen, Mitchell Stephens and Michael Pezzetta all registered assists on Saturday.

For more stats, check out the NHL Gamecenter summary here.

Head coach Martin St-Louis reverted to the 12 forwards, six defensemen lineup that the Canadiens have iced for most of the season. Accordingly, Johnathan Kovacevic made way for Emil Heineman, who skated alongside Sean Monahan and Ylönen in his first career game at the Bell Centre on Saturday.

Roster

Montreal goals

P1 11:37 0-[1] Gallagher (Evans, Savard)

Brendan Gallagher opens the scoring

P2 01:09 0-[2] Monahan (Ylönen)

Sean Monahan doubles the lead

P2 02:39 0-[3] Armia (Stephens, Pezzetta)

Joel Armia adds to the Habs' lead

Shootout

Caufield beat Jonathan Quick for the lone goal.

Nick Suzuki and Ylönen were stopped.

New York goals

P2 10:28 [1]-3 Trocheck (Gustafsson, Panarin)

P2 14:29 [2]-3 Panarin (Trocheck)

P3 09:30 [3]-3 Fox (Vesey)

Shootout

Panarin, Zibanejad and Lafrenière were denied by Montembeault.

What’s next

The Canadiens head to Philadelphia for a date with the Flyers on Wednesday at Wells Fargo Center, before returning home for a three-game homestand beginning on Thursday against the San Jose Sharks.

News Feed

Updates from optional morning skate - Jan. 6

Updates from optional morning skate - Jan. 6
NYR@MTL: What you need to know

NYR@MTL: What you need to know
Hutson, Fowler win gold at World Juniors

Hutson, Fowler win gold at World Juniors
Updates from optional practice - Jan. 5

Updates from optional practice - Jan. 5
Emil Heineman recalled from the Laval Rocket

Emil Heineman recalled from the Laval Rocket
BUF@MTL: Game recap

BUF@MTL: Game recap
2024 NHL All-Star Fan Vote now open

2024 NHL All-Star Fan Vote now open
Nick Suzuki named 2024 NHL All-Star

Nick Suzuki named 2024 NHL All-Star
Christian Dvorak to miss rest of season with torn pectoral muscle

Christian Dvorak to miss rest of season with torn pectoral muscle
Updates from morning skate - Jan. 4

Updates from morning skate - Jan. 4
BUF@MTL: What you need to know

BUF@MTL: What you need to know
Josh Anderson earns Molson Cup honor for December

Josh Anderson earns Molson Cup honor for December
MTL@DAL: Game recap

MTL@DAL: Game recap
CH Weekly: Jan. 2 to 7

CH Weekly: Jan. 2 to 7
Updates from morning skate – Jan. 2

Updates from morning skate – Jan. 2 
MTL@DAL: What you need to know

MTL@DAL: What you need to know
MTL@TBL: Game recap

MTL@TBL: Game recap
Dvorak out with upper-body injury, Kovacevic returns to lineup 

Dvorak out with upper-body injury, Kovacevic returns to lineup