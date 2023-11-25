MTL@LAK: What you need to know

LOS ANGELES – Following their 3-2 shootout win over the Sharks, the Canadiens traveled to L.A. for a game with the Kings on Saturday afternoon.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
1. The Habs overcame a two-goal deficit to beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 in a shootout at SAP Center on Friday afternoon. Johnathan Kovacevic and Cole Caufield – who passed the 100-point milestone with a goal and an assist – evened the score after the Sharks took a 2-0 lead in the second period. Extra time was required, and the game was ultimately decided in a shootout that lasted six rounds. Jesse Ylönen played hero with a nifty goal to complete the comeback. Jayden Struble, who made his NHL debut on Wednesday against the Ducks, earned his first career point with an assist on Kovacevic’s goal. Cayden Primeau made 31 saves and even notched an apple on Caufield’s game-tying tally.