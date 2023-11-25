News Feed

MTL@LAK: What you need to know

Final stop in California portion of road trip

cms-20231125-mtl-lak-skip-preview-EN
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

LOS ANGELES – Following their 3-2 shootout win over the Sharks, the Canadiens traveled to L.A. for a game with the Kings on Saturday afternoon.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game: 

1. The Habs overcame a two-goal deficit to beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 in a shootout at SAP Center on Friday afternoon. Johnathan Kovacevic and Cole Caufield – who passed the 100-point milestone with a goal and an assist – evened the score after the Sharks took a 2-0 lead in the second period. Extra time was required, and the game was ultimately decided in a shootout that lasted six rounds. Jesse Ylönen played hero with a nifty goal to complete the comeback. Jayden Struble, who made his NHL debut on Wednesday against the Ducks, earned his first career point with an assist on Kovacevic’s goal. Cayden Primeau made 31 saves and even notched an apple on Caufield’s game-tying tally.

Recap: Canadiens at Sharks 11.24.23

2. During the game, the Canadiens recalled Joel Armia from the Laval Rocket. The 30-year-old forward joined the team in Los Angeles. Sidelined with an upper-body injury, Arber Xhekaj was placed on IR retroactively to his last game on November 16 against the Vegas Golden Knights. 

3. The Kings topped the Ducks 5-2 in Anaheim on Friday. Sitting third in the Pacific Division with 27 points in 18 games, L.A. is coming into today’s game on a four-game winning streak. Although undefeated on the road, head coach Todd McLellan’s squad have struggled to win at home with only three victories in nine outings (3-3-3). That being said, they remain a formidable foe as they rank third in goals for and have allowed the third-lowest number of goals in the League. With a tally and a helper in last night’s win, captain Anze Kopitar tied the Kings’ record for career assists with 757 helpers to his name. He leads Los Angeles in goals so far this season (10) and sits second among the team’s point leaders, behind Adrian Kempe (20 points). The Canadiens will recognize a familiar face in Phillip Danault who spent six years in Montreal. The 30-year-old forward has 13 points (4 G, 9 A) in 18 games so far this season. Goaltender Cam Talbot ranks third in the NHL in goals-against-average (2.02) and fourth in save percentage (.931), among netminders who’ve played six games or more. 

4. Following today’s game, the Canadiens will have completed three of 13 sets of back-to-back games scheduled for the 2023-24 campaign. Montreal holds an even record of two wins and two losses in contests played on consecutive nights. 

5. Puck drop is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. ET. Watch the game on TSN2, BSW, or RDS, or tune in on the radio on TSN 690 or 98,5fm.