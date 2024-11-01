MTL@WSH: Game recap

WASHINGTON – The Canadiens conceded three times in the third period and fell 6-3 to the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Thursday.

Cole Caufield, Brendan Gallagher and Nick Suzuki exchanged goals with Tom Wilson, Brandon Duhaime and Jakub Vrana in a six-goal middle frame. The score was 3-3 after two.

Out of the break, the Capitals took control. Connor McMichael, Alexei Protas and Alex Ovechkin tallied consecutive markers, provide the home side a comfortable 6-3 lead. That would end up the final score.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster

Justin Barron and Kaiden Guhle returned to the lineup for the first time since Oct. 17 and Oct. 22, respectively.