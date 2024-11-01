MTL@WSH: Game recap

Costly third period the difference maker in Habs’ loss to Caps

20241031_MTLWSH_LossRecap
By Montreal Canadiens
WASHINGTON – The Canadiens conceded three times in the third period and fell 6-3 to the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Thursday.

Cole Caufield, Brendan Gallagher and Nick Suzuki exchanged goals with Tom Wilson, Brandon Duhaime and Jakub Vrana in a six-goal middle frame. The score was 3-3 after two.

Out of the break, the Capitals took control. Connor McMichael, Alexei Protas and Alex Ovechkin tallied consecutive markers, provide the home side a comfortable 6-3 lead. That would end up the final score.

Roster

Justin Barron and Kaiden Guhle returned to the lineup for the first time since Oct. 17 and Oct. 22, respectively.

Montreal goals

P2 09:52 [1]-1 Caufield (Suzuki) – PPG

MTL@WSH: Caufield scores PPG against Charlie Lindgren

P2 10:31 [2]-1 Gallagher (Hutson, Dvorak)

MTL@WSH: Gallagher scores goal against Charlie Lindgren

P2 18:00 [3]-3 Suzuki (Savard, Hutson)

MTL@WSH: Suzuki scores goal against Charlie Lindgren

Washington goals

P2 03:21 0-[1] Wilson (Ovechkin, Carlson) – PPG

P2 11:45 2-[2] Duhaime (Raddysh, van Riemsdyk)

P2 12:39 2-[3] Vrana (Unassisted)

P3 04:21 3-[4] McMichael (van Riemsdyk, Wilson)

P3 04:57 3-[5] Protas (Ovechkin, Strome)

P3 12 :27 3-[6] Ovechkin (Protas, Strome)

What’s next

The Canadiens visit Sidney Crosby and the Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.

