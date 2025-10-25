MTL@VAN: What you need to know

TEAM COMPARISONS

Let’s call it like it is: Montreal was robbed on Thursday in Edmonton. But what’s done is done. The focus now shifts to Vancouver — and if the Canadiens play the way they did against the Oilers, they’ll have every chance to leave Rogers Arena with two points. Martin St-Louis called Thursday’s effort the team’s most complete performance of the young season, and the Habs will look to build on it before heading south of the border for the final leg of their four-game road trip.

The Canucks, meanwhile, have been up and down to start 2025-26 and currently find themselves on the downswing after back-to-back losses to Pittsburgh and Nashville. One glaring issue so far? The faceoff circle, where Vancouver ranks dead last in the League. After missing the playoffs last year, the Canucks have brought back much of the same roster but added a few new faces, including Evander Kane and Pierre-Olivier Joseph — both of whom Montreal will see for the first time this season in one of just two meetings between the Canadian clubs.

SEASON SERIES

Oct. 25 @ VAN:

Jan. 12 vs. VAN:

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

Nick Suzuki might be flying under the radar, but he’s quietly put together an eight-game point streak heading into Saturday’s matchup — tied for the longest active run in the NHL. The Canadiens captain will look to extend it to nine in Vancouver.

On the other side, all eyes are on Quinn Hughes. The reigning Norris Trophy winner hasn’t fully hit his stride yet this season, but his ability to take over a game at any moment makes him one to watch for.

BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-CANUCKS

Here’s how the Canadiens and Canucks match up by the numbers: