MTL@UTA: What you need to know

SALT LAKE CITY – The Canadiens and Mammoth meet again on Wednesday, this time under the lights of Utah’s Delta Center.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:

GAME FACTS

WHEN
Wednesday, November 26 at 9:30 p.m. ET
WHERE
Delta Center – Salt Lake City, UT
TV & STREAMING
TSN2, RDS
RADIO
TSN 690, 98.5 FM
STATISTICS

TEAM COMPARISONS

The gauntlet begins for the Canadiens: 16 games in 28 days before Christmas. It’s a brutal stretch of hockey, but there are no built-in excuses. After landing in Utah on Monday evening, the Habs have had a bit of time to adjust to Salt Lake City’s altitude as they gear up for three games in four nights on this road trip.

They head into it feeling a lot better about themselves, too. Montreal snapped out of an ugly November slide with a 5–2 win over Toronto on Saturday, a result that Martin St-Louis’ group badly needed. The Habs are 5-2-2 on the road this season and will try to start this trip strong — and complete a season sweep of the Mammoth.

Utah’s path has looked a lot like Montreal’s: a fast start followed by a rough patch. The Mammoth are 4-5-3 in November and have struggled to generate offense, averaging just 2.58 goals over their last 12 games. Their power play has gone ice-cold at 3.7%, the lowest in the League since November 1. But they’ve compensated with an elite penalty kill — the best in the NHL this month at 96.6% — and they’ve been tough to beat at home with a 7-2-1 record at the Delta Center.

SEASON SERIES

Nov. 8 vs. UTA: 6-2 MTL

Nov. 26 @ UTA:

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

Mike Matheson is back to looking like the 2024-25 version of himself. The defenseman is tracking toward a 54-point season, leads the Canadiens with a plus-12 rating, and has piled up five points in his last three outings — including back-to-back multi-point performances. Matheson has posted three points in two career matchups against Utah.

On the other side, Logan Cooley is coming off a record-setting night. Yes, two of them were empty-netters, but his four-goal performance against Vegas on Monday set a new franchise mark. The 21-year-old now leads the Mammoth with 13 goals, passing Nick Schmaltz in the process. Cooley has three points in five career games versus Montreal.

BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-MAMMOTH

Here’s how the Canadiens and Mammoth match up by the numbers:

Canadiens
📈
Mammoth
11-7-3
RECORD
12-8-3
3.43
GOALS FOR/GAME
3.09
3.52
GOALS AGAINST/GAME
2.96
20.97%
POWER PLAY
13.85%
76.39%
PENALTY KILL
84.13%
Caufield (13)
GOALS
Cooley (13)
Suzuki (18)
ASSISTS
Schmaltz (12), Keller (12), Sergachev (12)
Suzuki (23)
POINTS
Schmaltz (22)
Matheson (12)
+/- DIFFERENTIAL
Schmidt (11)
Bolduc (40)
HITS
Tanev (64)

LINEUP NEWS

The Canadiens are scheduled for an optional morning skate on Wednesday, however it was announced on Tuesday that Jakub Dobes will get the start for Montreal. For the full official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts on Instagram, Facebook and X closer to puck drop.

