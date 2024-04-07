MTL@NYR: What you need to know

2. Speaking of milestones, Joel Armia and Cole Caufield are set to hit their own on Sunday. The former will play his 500th career NHL game, while the latter will partake in his 200th. The Finnish forward has been playing some of his best hockey this season and could establish another personal best by scoring a goal against the Rangers. The 30-year-old has tallied 16 markers so far, matching his highest goal total registered in a single season in 2019-20. Armia’s perseverance, sportsmanship, dedication to hockey this season has also made him the team’s candidate for the Bill Masterton Trophy. Meanwhile, Caufield only needs two points to reach the 60-point mark for the first time in his NHL career. The 23-year-old has amassed 23 goals and 35 assists in 76 games this season.

3. Meanwhile, the Rangers will be looking to tie a record of their own on Sunday. Montreal’s rivals are a win away from capturing their 53rd of the season, which would match the franchise record set in 2014-15. New York was last in action on Friday when they beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 at Little Caesars Arena. Peter Laviolette’s men picked up their eighth win in their last 10 games. With 108 points, the Blueshirts rank first in the NHL. The Canadiens will need to keep a close eye on Artemi Panarin, who not only sits fourth in the League for points with 111 but is also riding an eight-game point streak.

4. The season series between both teams is on the line. The Habs held the upper hand following a 4-3 SO win in Montreal on Jan. 6 during which Montembeault made a whopping 45 saves through 65 minutes of play and stopped all three shots in the shootout to lead his team to victory. The Rangers retaliated a month later, triumphing 7-4 in their own barn. Chris Kreider netted his first hat trick in over two years. Based on those results, Sunday’s matchup could be another high-scoring affair as both teams have combined for 17 goals in two games this season (total excludes shootout goals).

5. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. Catch the action on television on TSN2 or RDS, or tune in to the radio on TSN 690 or 98,5 fm.