MTL@BUF: What you need to know

TEAM COMPARISONS

What you need to know is that the Canadiens have scored 13 goals in two games against the Sabres this season. That includes three off the stick of Patrik Laine, who registered a hat trick in their most recent meeting on December 17 at the Bell Centre. Yeah, that’s a lot!

Overall, the Habs’ offense has been firing on all cylinders since returning from the 4 Nations break. Martin St-Louis’ group has produced 13 goals out of the two-week pause, resulting in three consecutive wins as they continue their quest for the playoffs. Look for the visitors to continue both those trends on Saturday against a Sabres team that ranks fourth in the NHL in goals against per game.

Though stumbling in their last game – a 5-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes – Buffalo has likewise had a nice return to play with wins in two of their three games since the break. The Sabres are 6-4-0 over their last 10 games and holds a 15-12-3 record on home ice this season. While they may sit 29th in the standings, the Canadiens know better than to take any team lightly, and Thursday’s game served as a reminder of that.

SEASON SERIES

Nov. 11 @ BUF: 7-5 MTL

Dec. 17 vs. BUF: 6-1 MTL

Mar. 1 @ BUF:

Mar. 3 vs. BUF:

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

We’d be remiss not to mention Nick Suzuki here, as the Canadiens captain has eight points in his last three games.

However, tonight’s spotlight is on Laine, who, as previously mentioned, scored a hat trick against the Sabres on December 17 with three near identical power play goals. With five points in his last three appearances, the Finnish forward will look to stay hot in Buffalo.

Alex Tuch is on a heater for the Sabres. The 6-foot-4 power forward has posted 5-5—10 totals in his last seven appearances and ranks third on Buffalo in scoring with 45 points in 57 games. Tuch, whose brother Luke plays for the Laval Rocket, also leads the Sabres with a +14 differential.

BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-SABRES

Here’s how the Canadiens and Sabres match up by the numbers: