MTL@BOS: Game recap

Bruins pour on offense, beat Habs in a barn burner in Beantown

By Montreal Canadiens
BOSTON – The Canadiens weathered the storm through 40 minutes, but it made landfall in the third period as the Bruins pulled away for a 9-4 win at TD Garden on Saturday.

Montreal and Boston exchanged five goals in the opening frame. Cole Caufield scored for a fifth consecutive outing, followed by Joel Armia’s 8th of the season but it was the home side who led after one.

With his marker, Caufield became the fifth Hab in the last 50 years to record a five-game scoring streak at age 23 or younger.

Out of the break, the goal frenzy continued with each team adding two more. Mike Matheson and Brendan Gallagher lit the lamp for the Habs, while Danton Heinen and Charlie Coyle found the back of the net for the B’s. Boston was up 5-4 through 40 minutes.

The Bruins added four more in the third to make it a 9-4 final score. 

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here

Roster

Montreal goals

P1 09:18 [1]-0 Caufield (Monahan, Slafkovsky)- PPG

Cole Caufield scores on the power play

P1 15:00 [2]-1 Armia (Roy, Monahan)

Joel Armia restores the lead

P2 16:16 [3]-3 Matheson (Monahan, Suzuki) - PPG

Mike Matheson scores with a slapshot

P2 13:19 [4]-5 Gallagher (Harvey-Pinard)

Brendan Gallagher banks it in

Boston goals

P1 12:47 1-[1] Carlo (Frederic, Lauko)

P1 18:10 2-[2] DeBrusk (van Riemsdyk)

P1 19:05 2-[3] Heinen (Grzelcyk, McAvoy)

P2 10:46 3-[4] Heinen (Boqvist, Lindholm)

P2 11:35 3-[5] Coyle (Pastrnak, Marchand)

P3 01:26 4-[6] Pastrnak (Unassisted)

P3 04:32 4-[7] Marchand (Unassisted)

P3 09:13 4-[8] Zacha (DeBrusk, van Riemsdyk)

P3 10:40 4-[9] Heinen (Geekie) - PPG

What’s next

The Canadiens head home to host the Ottawa Senators for Hockey Talks Night at the Bell Centre on Tuesday. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here.

