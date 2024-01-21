MTL@BOS: Game recap

BOSTON – The Canadiens weathered the storm through 40 minutes, but it made landfall in the third period as the Bruins pulled away for a 9-4 win at TD Garden on Saturday.

Montreal and Boston exchanged five goals in the opening frame. Cole Caufield scored for a fifth consecutive outing, followed by Joel Armia’s 8th of the season but it was the home side who led after one.

With his marker, Caufield became the fifth Hab in the last 50 years to record a five-game scoring streak at age 23 or younger.

Out of the break, the goal frenzy continued with each team adding two more. Mike Matheson and Brendan Gallagher lit the lamp for the Habs, while Danton Heinen and Charlie Coyle found the back of the net for the B’s. Boston was up 5-4 through 40 minutes.

The Bruins added four more in the third to make it a 9-4 final score.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster