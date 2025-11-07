Marc Del Gaizo loaned to Laval Rocket

The defenseman had been recalled on Wednesday

en-1920x1080-del-gaizo-2-3J-FR
By Montreal Canadiens PR
@CanadiensMTL News Release

BROSSARD – The Canadiens announced on Friday that defenseman Marc Del Gaizo has been loaned to the Laval Rocket in the American Hockey League.

The 26-year-old had been recalled on Wednesday, prior to Thursday's game in New Jersey, but did not dress for the contest.

It was the second recall this season for Del Gaizo, who also joined the Canadiens on October 21 for the team’s trip to western Canada and Seattle, but has yet to make his Habs debut.

In six games with the Rocket this season, the blue-liner has registered an assist and a plus-2 differential.

