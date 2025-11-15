Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Nov. 15

Davidson to make NHL debut against the Bruins

skate-EN
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – Undrafted three times, Jared Davidson will make his NHL debut on Saturday.

Davidson, 23, was passed over once in the WHL Draft and twice in the NHL Draft (2020 and 2021) but his persistence is about to pay off. Following Friday’s news of the forward being recalled from the Laval Rocket in the American Hockey League, he skated alongside Joe Veleno and Brendan Gallagher at Canadiens morning skate on Saturday.

“Not getting the first opportunity doesn't mean you're done; you just got to work harder and prove some people wrong. I think that's kind of what I did. I continued to work and not give up on anything I did,” Davidson told the Canadiens content team in a 2023 interview.

Here are the full lines and defense pairings from the morning session at the Bell Centre:

Forwards
13 Caufield
14 Suzuki
20 Slafkovsky
77 Dach
91 Kapanen
93 Demidov
76 Bolduc
71 Evans
17 Anderson
49 Davidson
90 Veleno
11 Gallagher
Defensemen
8 Matheson
53 Dobson
47 Struble
48 Hutson
72 Xhekaj
45 Carrier
Goalies
35 Montembeault
75 Dobes

It was confirmed on Friday that Samuel Montembeault would get the start for the Canadiens against the Bruins.

Saturday’s puck drop is scheduled for shortly after 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here.

Game-worn jersey auction benefiting True Patriot Love Foundation

The Canadiens organization continues to support Canada's troops following Military Appreciation Night on Tuesday. Tricolore Sports is hosting a flash auction of game-worn jerseys in collaboration with Signature Pro to benefit True Patriot Love Foundation.

From noon on Saturday until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, fans can bid on authentic jerseys worn by Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki, and Juraj Slafkovsky during the 2025-26 season by clicking here.

All proceeds from the weekend auction will be donated to True Patriot Love Foundation, which supports Canadian Armed Forces members, Veterans, and their families through grants, research, and advocacy to improve well-being, inspire recovery, strengthen families, and foster community connection.

Related Content

BOS@MTL: What you need to know

Pregame vs. BOS: Davidson

Pregame vs. BOS: Kapanen

Pregame vs. BOS: St-Louis

News Feed

BOS@MTL: What you need to know

Medical updates on Kaiden Guhle and Alex Newhook

Jared Davidson recalled from Laval Rocket

Away-game viewing party returns to the Bell Centre

DAL@MTL: Game recap 

Updates from optional morning skate – Nov. 13

DAL@MTL: What you need to know

Lines and defense pairings at practice – Nov. 12

LAK@MTL: Game recap

Updates from optional morning skate – Nov. 11

Tuesday’s 50/50 raffle to benefit True Patriot Love Foundation

LAK@MTL: What you need to know

Danièle Sauvageau to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Monday

Updates from practice – Nov. 10

UTA@MTL: Game recap

Updates from morning skate – Nov. 8

UTA@MTL: What you need to know

Canadiens committed to the fight against cancer