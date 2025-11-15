Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Nov. 15

MONTREAL – Undrafted three times, Jared Davidson will make his NHL debut on Saturday.

Davidson, 23, was passed over once in the WHL Draft and twice in the NHL Draft (2020 and 2021) but his persistence is about to pay off. Following Friday’s news of the forward being recalled from the Laval Rocket in the American Hockey League, he skated alongside Joe Veleno and Brendan Gallagher at Canadiens morning skate on Saturday.

“Not getting the first opportunity doesn't mean you're done; you just got to work harder and prove some people wrong. I think that's kind of what I did. I continued to work and not give up on anything I did,” Davidson told the Canadiens content team in a 2023 interview.

Here are the full lines and defense pairings from the morning session at the Bell Centre: