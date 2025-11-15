BOS@MTL: What you need to know

WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE

Game-worn jersey auction benefiting True Patriot Love Foundation

The Canadiens organization continues to support Canada's troops following Military Appreciation Night on Tuesday. Tricolore Sports is hosting a flash auction of game-worn jerseys in collaboration with Signature Pro to benefit True Patriot Love Foundation.

From noon on Saturday until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, fans can bid on authentic jerseys worn by Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki, and Juraj Slafkovsky during the 2025-26 season by clicking here.

All proceeds from the weekend auction will be donated to True Patriot Love Foundation, which supports Canadian Armed Forces members, Veterans, and their families through grants, research, and advocacy to improve well-being, inspire recovery, strengthen families, and foster community connection.

Molson FANatic Saturdays

Saturday games at the Bell Centre feature a rotating selection of programming thanks to Molson FANatic Saturdays. Here's what's in store tonight:

Local artist Max Bourgeois will create a painting live in M2 Marché Montréal Loto-Québec as part of the Artist Series presented by Loto-Québec. To see all the paintings so far, plus enter for a chance to win one, click here;

Former Canadiens players David Desharnais and Francis Bouillon will meet fans in Section 117 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.;

One lucky fan will get to shoot for Canadiens season tickets and other prizes during second intermission.

TEAM COMPARISONS

The Canadiens are facing their first true adversity of the season. They’ve dropped four of their last five, managed just a single goal over their past two outings, and absorbed the news of extended absences for Alex Newhook and Kaiden Guhle. Fair to say, the early-season breeze has turned into a headwind. But if there’s one thing this group has shown, it’s that adversity tends to sharpen them, not sink them. Back them into a corner, and they usually claw their way out. And with the Bruins rolling into town, the Habs won’t need any extra fuel to bring their best.

“Not so fast,” say the Bruins. Just when it seemed like Boston was slipping into rebuild territory, they’ve surged right back into the thick of things. Backed by a seven-game winning streak — including back-to-back statement victories over the Maple Leafs — the B’s are suddenly neck-and-neck with the Canadiens and Ottawa Senators atop the Atlantic Division. On paper, this isn’t the most intimidating Bruins roster we’ve seen in recent years, but with numbers that mirror Montreal’s, they’ve made it clear they’re not backing down from the fight.

Yet another classic Habs-Bruins tilt awaits on Saturday. Enjoy, Habs fans!

SEASON SERIES

Nov. 15 vs. BOS:

Dec. 23 @ BOS:

Jan. 24 @ BOS:

Mar. 17 vs. BOS:

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

Jared Davidson’s NHL debut appears imminent, and what better way to start your career than Habs-Bruins on a Saturday night at the Bell Centre. Should he draw in –– and at this time, there’s no reason to think he wouldn’t –– the 23-year-old is one to watch for. The hard-nosed, gritty, yet quietly dynamic scorer has been a force in Laval, piling up 11 goals in just 13 games.

When talking about the Bruins, attention naturally gravitates toward David Pastrnak, but the spotlight is on Morgan Geekie tonight. The 27-year-old enters the night with 12 goals, ranking him tied for second in the League, after a breakout campaign in 2024-25 where the Manitoba product buried a career-high 33.

BY THE NUMBERS: BRUINS-HABS

Here’s how the Bruins and Canadiens match up by the numbers: