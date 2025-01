BROSSARD - The Canadiens announced on Wednesday that defenseman Kaiden Guhle has sustained a lacerated quadricep muscle.

He underwent successful surgery and was released from the hospital today. The blue-liner will be out indefinitely.

Guhle, 23, has played 44 games for the Canadiens this season, registering 14 points (4G, 10A), a plus-2 differential and 100 blocked shots.