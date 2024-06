MONTREAL – Save the dates: the puck drops for Habs preseason hockey at the Bell Centre as of Sept. 23.

The Canadiens announced the team’s preseason schedule on Wednesday, a six-game slate of exhibition contests beginning with a Monday, Sept. 23 home date against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Montreal will be the home team for four of its six tune-up games, with a pair of outings in Ontario against the Maple Leafs and Senators completing the calendar. All games are scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.