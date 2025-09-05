Groupe CH selects Levy as hospitality partner at Bell Centre

MONTREAL – Groupe CH, Quebec’s premier sports and entertainment organization, announced Friday a long-term renewal with Levy to remain its premium hospitality partner as part of a broader partnership at the Bell Centre. One of the busiest arenas in North America, the Bell Centre is home to the Montreal Canadiens and has the largest capacity of any NHL venue.

In a highly-competitive RFP process, Levy was selected from a total of six finalists. The renewal extends a 23-year partnership that has seen Levy expand its oversight at the Bell Centre to the majority of its premium spaces including four fine dining restaurants – Canti, La Mise au Jeu, Mythik, and the 9-4-10 Steakhouse – as well as suites, backstage and player catering, and the Air Canada Signature Club. For the 2025-26 season Levy- managed spaces will grow to include the addition of the new premium all-inclusive club La Voûte CIBC at the arena’s ice level, and Buvette Mythik as an expansion of the Mythik space that includes several signature menu items.

“In considering our next premium hospitality provider, we had the privilege to engage with a host of talented hospitality groups who all came with a variety of esteemed client lists and achievements that spoke to the quality of their services,” said France Margaret Bélanger, President, Groupe CH Sports and Entertainment. “Ultimately, in what was a highly-competitive field, we chose Levy due to the vision they put forward to the benefit of our venue and our clients – one that not only builds on our work together, but also positions the Bell Centre at the vanguard of sports facilities around the world.”

As part of the new arrangement, Levy will leverage insights from E15, its data intelligence team founded in 2014, to advise on trends and opportunities across the foodservice industry to innovate, develop and transform hospitality offerings at the Bell Centre.

“Not only are the Montreal Canadiens one of the NHL’s original franchises with a rich history, but the Bell Centre sits at the heart of this hockey city, literally and figuratively, so we’re exceptionally proud of this longstanding partnership with Groupe CH and the opportunity to continue elevating the hospitality experience,” said Andy Lansing, CEO of Levy. “With the newly renovated premium spaces, an exceptional culinary team and the enhanced support of our insights group, innovation has no bounds.”

ABOUT GROUPE CH

Groupe CH, Quebec's premier sports and entertainment organization, provides unique and memorable experiences for its fans and spectators. Groupe CH owns the Montreal Canadiens (NHL) and the Laval Rocket (AHL). Through evenko and L'Équipe Spectra, the organization’s cultural and entertainment division promotes and presents more than 1,600 shows, festivals and events each year. In addition to owning the Bell Centre and MTELUS in Montreal, the group acts as exclusive manager for several other venues of all sizes throughout the region such as Place Bell, the Beanfield Theatre, Le Studio TD, the Théâtre Manuvie and Le Club. The group produces seven major festivals, including Montréal en Lumière, Les Francos de Montréal, Festival International de Jazz de Montréal, Fuego Fuego, OSHEAGA, îLESONIQ and LASSO Montréal. A sense of community is part of Groupe CH's DNA. Through the Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation and the evenko foundation, the organization is making a difference in the lives of thousands of young people in Quebec.

ABOUT LEVY

The disruptor in defining the sports and entertainment hospitality experience, Levy is recognized as the global leader and most critically acclaimed hospitality company in its industry. Levy has twice been named one of the 10 most innovative companies in sports by Fast Company magazine and has been honored by Forbes as a Best Large Employer, Best Employer for Diversity, and Best Employer for Women. Levy’s diverse portfolio includes the most iconic sports and entertainment venues around the world, award-winning restaurants, zoos and cultural institutions, theaters and music festivals, and convention centers. The company serves fans on the biggest stages, including the Super Bowl, NFL International Games, The Grey Cup, the Grammy Awards, US Open Tennis Tournament, Wimbledon, Australian Open, Kentucky Derby, Rugby World Cup, and Coachella and Stagecoach Music Festivals, among many others. For more, visit levyrestaurants.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, and X.