Finland edges Sweden 4-3 in overtime at 4 Nations

Laine was named second star of the game, registered two assists in the win

EN-GameRecap-FINSWE
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL - There’s nothing like a good ol’ fashion rivalry.

On Saturday afternoon, fans got to watch a classic European showdown between Sweden and Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off, with the latter coming out on top 4-3 in overtime.

Another rivalry will be rekindled tonight, with USA and Canada set to renew hostilities at the Bell Centre at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Here's a look at how Patrik Laine and Finland performed against Sweden this afternoon:

FINLAND 4 – 3 SWEDEN (OT)

Laine was moved to the third line with Eetu Luostarinen and Anton Lundell, which turned out to be a solid decision by Finland’s coaching staff.

With Sweden up 1-0 near the halfway mark of the opening frame, Laine sent a backhand pass to Luostarinen on 2-on-1 with Lundell, who made no mistake and got the Finns on the board.

The first period ended with Finland up 2-1, courtesy of a power play marker from Mikko Rantanen. Laine earned his second assist of the game.

After conceding two goals on four shots, Sweden’s head coach Sam Hallam replaced goaltender Filip Gustavsson with Linus Ullmark for the start of the second frame.

The Swedes regained the lead in the middle stanza with goals from Rasmus Dahlin and Erik Karlsson, but Aleksander Barkov allowed the Finns to get even with 2:55 to go in the period. After 40 minutes of play, both teams were locked in a 3-3 stalemate.

A winner could not be decided in regulation, meaning the game headed to a 10-minute, 3-on-3 overtime. Mikael Granlund scored the game-winner for Finland.

With two assists, Laine was named second star of the game.

He finished the night with a plus-1 differential, one shot on goal, three hits and 15:05 of ice time.

With Kaapo Kakko drawing into the lineup, Joel Armia was a healthy scratch.

What’s next?

As previously mentioned, the Canadians and Americans will hit the ice for a long-awaited contest. Jordan Binnington will get his second start of the tournament. If you can’t be at the Bell Centre, catch the game on Sportsnet and TVA Sports.

Tournament action will move to Boston on Monday when Montembeault and Canada will face Armia, Laine and Finland at TD Garden. Game time is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Watch the game on TNT, Sportsnet and TVA Sports.

Related Content

Finland loses decisively in 4 Nations opener

Reporting for national duty

Canadiens trio ready to roll at 4 Nations

How to watch the Habs at 4 Nations Face-Off

Postgame vs. SWE: Laine

News Feed

My Man: Jordan Leigh on Patrik Laine

Finland loses decisively in 4 Nations opener

Fan vote for NHL’s Quarter-Century Team gets underway

Reporting for national duty

Canadiens to host KISS-themed game on March 3

Canadiens trio ready to roll at 4 Nations

How to watch the Habs at 4 Nations Face-Off

Beck, Mailloux loaned to Laval Rocket

MTL@TBL: Game recap

TBL@MTL: What you need to know

NJD@MTL: Game recap

NJD@MTL: What you need to know

PWHL’s Montreal Victoire join Canadiens Skills Competition roster

Updates from optional practice – Feb. 7

MTL@LAK: Game recap 

MTL@LAK: What you need to know

MTL@SJS: Game recap

MTL@SJS: What you need to know