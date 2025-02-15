Finland edges Sweden 4-3 in overtime at 4 Nations

MONTREAL - There’s nothing like a good ol’ fashion rivalry.

On Saturday afternoon, fans got to watch a classic European showdown between Sweden and Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off, with the latter coming out on top 4-3 in overtime.

Another rivalry will be rekindled tonight, with USA and Canada set to renew hostilities at the Bell Centre at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Here's a look at how Patrik Laine and Finland performed against Sweden this afternoon:

FINLAND 4 – 3 SWEDEN (OT)

Laine was moved to the third line with Eetu Luostarinen and Anton Lundell, which turned out to be a solid decision by Finland’s coaching staff.

With Sweden up 1-0 near the halfway mark of the opening frame, Laine sent a backhand pass to Luostarinen on 2-on-1 with Lundell, who made no mistake and got the Finns on the board.