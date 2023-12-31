Dvorak out with upper-body injury, Kovacevic returns to lineup

Canadiens will play with seven defensemen in Tampa

By Montreal Canadiens PR
@CanadiensMTL News Release

TAMPA – The Canadiens announced on Sunday that Christian Dvorak is out with an upper-body injury and will not face the Lightning. He will undergo further tests. 

The 27-year-old centerman has recorded seven points (3G, 4A) in 25 games this season. 

As a result, Johnathan Kovacevic will return to the lineup against Tampa Bay.  

The 26-year-old defenseman has been a healthy scratch since his last game on Dec. 22 against the Chicago Blackhawks. In 33 games this season, he has put up five points (4G, 1A) and a differential of plus-4.  

The puck will drop between the Canadiens and Lightning at 7:00 p.m. ET at Amalie Arena.

