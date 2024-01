Fans can bid on those sticks along with other autographed Pride merch and exclusive experiences by visiting pride.bidandraise.com. Proceeds will benefit GRIS-Montréal and You Can Play, two organizations that foster diversity and inclusion in hockey and society. The auction ends on January 17 at 7:00 p.m. ET.

It was also the first time former Hab Jonathan Drouin returned to his old barn. The Avalanche forward signed a one-year deal with Colorado on July 1, 2023, after spending six seasons with the Canadiens.

He received a warm welcome from Habs fans.