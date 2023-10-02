CH Weekly: October 2 to 8

MONTREAL – The Habs’ preseason calendar draws to an end.

TWO GAMES IN ONTARIO

The Canadiens and Leafs wrap up a mini three-game exhibition series in enemy territory on Monday at Scotiabank Arena. Then, on Saturday, the Habs and Sens will meet in the nation’s capital to conclude the preseason.

Quick hits

Montreal will look for revenge on Toronto, who won both games 2-1 and 3-1 at the Bell Centre over the weekend.

On Sept. 27, the Habs knocked off the Sens 4-3 on home ice for their lone preseason win to date

Catch tonight’s game against the Leafs on RDS and Sportsnet, and Saturday’s matchup with the Sens on RDS and TSN.

Both games are scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.

TRAINING CAMP IN TREMBLANT

The Habs will practice in Mont-Tremblant on Oct. 5, 6, and 7 as part of the team’s training camp, presented by RBC.

Thirty-one players (16 forwards, 11 defensemen, four goalies) remain on the Canadiens’ roster as of Oct. 2. The camp began on Sept. 20 with 72 players.

Quick hits

Thirty-seven players were assigned elsewhere on the weekend, including Owen Beck, David Reinbacher and Joshua Roy.

Training camp closes on Oct. 9.

NEW 50/50 FORMAT CONTINUES

Habs newcomers weren’t the only ones making their Bell Centre debuts last week. On Sept. 25, a new 50/50 format was introduced, with early-bird prizes drawn at each game leading up to the home opener on Oct. 14. Get in on the action with two more prizes up for grabs this week!

Quick hits

An early bird prize will be up for grabs for each game – home and away.

Three more early-bird prizes are on the market: Oct. 2, 7 and 11.

One 50/50 ticket will be eligible for all remaining draws until Oct. 14.

The jackpot will not be split at each preseason game, instead being pooled into a mega jackpot that will be drawn on Oct. 14 among all tickets purchased.

For more information, the list of prizes, and to buy tickets, (18+ only) visit en.5050.canadiens.com.

THE LOCKER ROOM COLLECTION IS HERE!

