MONTREAL – Nick Suzuki and Patrik Laine register three points each as the Habs top the Carolina Hurricanes 4-0 at the Bell Centre on Tuesday.

Cole Caufield reaches 200-point milestone

The Canadiens’ No. 13 earned his 200th career NHL point with a secondary assist on Suzuki’s goall. With 108 goals and 92 assists in 263 games, Caufield became the fastest Hab to achieve the feat in 30 years.