Canadiens Skills Competition: What you need to know

MONTREAL – The Canadiens Skills Competition presented by RONA is back at the Bell Centre, and this year the Habs have invited some friends in on the fun.

Canadiens players and their PWHL Montreal counterparts will put their puck prowess to the test on Sunday morning, with plenty of surprises in store for fans both in attendance and at home.

Doors open at 9:30 a.m., and a live stream of the contest will be broadcast on Twitch starting at around 11:00 a.m.

Once again this year, fans in-arena will be as close as it gets to their favorite players, thanks to the removal of the glass around the sides of the rink. (Note that the glass behind the nets and players’ bench will remain up for crowd safety.)

Fans at home will likewise enjoy several perks, like controlling the Bell Centre playlist via live requests in the Twitch chat. A prize will also be given away to one fan who remains active and positive in the chat until the end of the stream.

Players will be split into two teams, with the winning player from each contest earning a point for his or her team.

Comedian Megan Brouillard will be a special guest host for the morning, and Paul Byron will also be on-hand to get all the post-Skill reactions from the event winners.

Here’s a rundown of the order and descriptions for each Skill.