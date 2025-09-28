Canadiens make roster moves at training camp

Thirty-four players remain at camp

TORONTO – The Canadiens announced multiple roster moves at training camp on Saturday.

Twenty-four players will join Laval Rocket training camp, which opens on Tuesday, September 30. Among them are 14 forwards, six defensemen and four goaltenders:

Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
61 Vincent Arseneau
85 Josh Jacobs
32 Jacob Fowler
36 Laurent Dauphin
52 Charles Martin
95 Benjamin Gaudreau
49 Jared Davidson
79 Tobie Bisson
98 Hunter Jones
56 Will Dineen
59 Darick Louis-Jean
70 Kevin Mandolese
41 Joe Dunlap
65 Ryan O'Rourke
83 Mark Estapa
73 Wyatte Wylie
38 Egor Goriunov
86 Riley Kidney
46 Filip Mesar
81 Israel Mianscum
89 Joshua Roy
43 Xavier Simoneau
 
24 Tyler Thorpe
 
88 Luke Tuch

Forward Vinzenz Rohrer will join the Zurich Lions in the Swiss National League.

Thirty-four players (19 forwards, 12 defensemen and three goaltenders) remain on the Canadiens roster at camp, which continues Monday at the CN Sports Complex in Brossard.

