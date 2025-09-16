60 players to participate in 2025 Canadiens Training Camp

Camp opens Wednesday, Sept. 17 at the CN Sports Complex in Brossard

5105 Ford Training Camp-Horaire- 1920x1080-EN
By Montreal Canadiens
BROSSARD – The Canadiens announced on Tuesday that 60 players will participate in the team’s 2025 training camp, which opens on Wednesday, Sept. 17 at the CN Sports Complex in Brossard with physical tests and medical examinations. Training camp runs until Saturday, Oct. 4, in preparation for the team’s season opener against the Maple Leafs in Toronto on Wednesday, Oct. 8

The camp roster consists of 60 players: 34 forwards, 19 defensemen and seven goaltenders. A total of 42 players have NHL contracts and 16 players have AHL contracts. One player was invited on a tryout basis, and one is not signed to a contract.

Head coach Martin St-Louis and his assistants Trevor Letowski, Stéphane Robidas and Éric Raymond, as well as Adam Nicholas and Roger Grillo, will lead practices, games, and on-ice evaluations during camp. The Laval Rocket coaching staff led by head coach Pascal Vincent and assistants Daniel Jacob, Martin Laperrière and Marco Marciano will also be on-site.

2025 Canadiens Training Camp schedule

DATE
WHAT'S HAPPENING
LOCATION
TIME (ET)
Wednesday, Sept. 17
Medicals and fitness testing
CN Sports Complex
8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Media availability with head coach Martin St-Louis
CN Sports Complex
Around 11:00 a.m.
Thursday, Sept. 18
On-ice practice - Team A
CN Sports Complex
9:15 a.m.
Game - Team B vs. Team C
CN Sports Complex
10:30 a.m.
Friday, Sept. 19
On-ice practice - Team B
CN Sports Complex
9:15 a.m.
Game - Team A vs. Team C
CN Sports Complex
10:30 a.m.
Saturday, Sept. 20
On-ice practice - Team C
CN Sports Complex
9:15 a.m.
Game - Team A vs. Team B
CN Sports Complex
10:30 a.m.
Sunday, Sept. 21
On-ice sessions
CN Sports Complex
Starting at 10:00 a.m.
Monday, Sept. 22
Morning skate
CN Sports Complex
10:30 a.m.
Game vs. Pittsburgh
Bell Centre
7:00 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 23
Morning skate
CN Sports Complex
10:30 a.m.
Game vs. Philadelphia
Bell Centre
7:00 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 24
Day off
N/A
N/A

Thursday, Sept. 25

Morning skate
CN Sports Complex
10:30 a.m.

Game vs. Toronto
Bell Centre
7:00 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 26
On-ice sessions
CN Sports Complex
Starting at 10:00 a.m.
Saturday, Sept. 27
Morning skate
CN Sports Complex
10:30 a.m.
Game @ Toronto
Scotiabank Arena
7:00 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 28
Day off
N/A
N/A
Monday, Sept. 29
On-ice practice
CN Sports Complex
10:30 a.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 30
Morning skate
CN Sports Complex
10:30 a.m.
Game @ Ottawa
Centre Vidéotron
7:00 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 1
On-ice practice
Centre Vidéotron
TBD
Thursday Oct. 2
On-ice practice
Centre Vidéotron
TBD
Friday, Oct. 3
On-ice practice
Centre Vidéotron
TBD
Saturday, Oct. 4
Morning skate
CN Sports Complex
10:30 a.m.
Game vs. Ottawa
Bell Centre
7:00 p.m.

