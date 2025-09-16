60 players to participate in 2025 Canadiens Training Camp

BROSSARD – The Canadiens announced on Tuesday that 60 players will participate in the team’s 2025 training camp, which opens on Wednesday, Sept. 17 at the CN Sports Complex in Brossard with physical tests and medical examinations. Training camp runs until Saturday, Oct. 4, in preparation for the team’s season opener against the Maple Leafs in Toronto on Wednesday, Oct. 8

The camp roster consists of 60 players: 34 forwards, 19 defensemen and seven goaltenders. A total of 42 players have NHL contracts and 16 players have AHL contracts. One player was invited on a tryout basis, and one is not signed to a contract.

Click here to see the full roster.

Head coach Martin St-Louis and his assistants Trevor Letowski, Stéphane Robidas and Éric Raymond, as well as Adam Nicholas and Roger Grillo, will lead practices, games, and on-ice evaluations during camp. The Laval Rocket coaching staff led by head coach Pascal Vincent and assistants Daniel Jacob, Martin Laperrière and Marco Marciano will also be on-site.