Owen Protz assigned to the Brantford Bulldogs

The 19-year-old rearguard rejoins his OHL team

20250924-camp-protz-EN
By Montreal Canadiens PR
@CanadiensMTL News Release

MONTREAL – The Canadiens announced on Wednesday that they’ve assigned defenseman Owen Protz to his Junior team, the Ontario Hockey League’s Brantford Bulldogs.

The 19-year-old blue-liner was taking part in Canadiens Training Camp after playing both games in the Rookie Showdown earlier in September as part of the team’s rookie camp.

In 2024-25, Protz was second among Bulldogs defensemen with 32 points (5G, 27A) in 67 games. He also recorded 57 penalty minutes and a plus-11 differential.

Protz was selected in the fourth round (102nd overall) by Montreal at the 2024 NHL Draft.

News Feed

PHI@MTL: Game recap | Preseason

Lines at morning skate – Sept. 23

PHI@MTL: What you need to know

Geoff Molson and France Margaret Bélanger join Toronto Tempo ownership group

PIT@MTL: Game recap | Preseason

The Foundation’s 50/50 raffles return for the 2025-26 season

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Sept. 22

PIT@MTL: What you need to know

PIT@MTL: Important STM strike info

Updates from training camp – Sept. 21

Lines at training camp – Sept. 20

Lines at training camp – Sept. 19

Lines and defense pairings at training camp – Sept. 18

Tune in to the Canadiens Media Day Livestream on Thursday

60 players to participate in 2025 Canadiens Training Camp

Canadiens Golf Tournament raises $828,948 for the Foundation

Sunny day, bright outlooks for 2025-26 at Canadiens’ annual golf tournament

Canadiens announce roster moves at Rookie Camp