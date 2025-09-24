Owen Protz assigned to the Brantford Bulldogs

MONTREAL – The Canadiens announced on Wednesday that they’ve assigned defenseman Owen Protz to his Junior team, the Ontario Hockey League’s Brantford Bulldogs.

The 19-year-old blue-liner was taking part in Canadiens Training Camp after playing both games in the Rookie Showdown earlier in September as part of the team’s rookie camp.

In 2024-25, Protz was second among Bulldogs defensemen with 32 points (5G, 27A) in 67 games. He also recorded 57 penalty minutes and a plus-11 differential.

Protz was selected in the fourth round (102nd overall) by Montreal at the 2024 NHL Draft.