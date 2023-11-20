News Feed

Updates from practice - Nov. 20

MTL@BOS: Game recap

MTL@BOS: What you need to know

Updates from practice - Nov. 17

VGK@MTL: Game recap

The Montreal Canadiens pay tribute to Karl Tremblay

Updates from optional morning skate - Nov. 16

National Lacrosse League returns to Montreal for its first regular season game in Quebec since 2002 

VGK@MTL: What you need to know

Updates from practice - Nov. 15

CGY@MTL: Game recap

Updates from morning skate - Nov. 14

CGY@MTL: What you need to know

Pierre Turgeon ‘thankful’ for Hall of Fame career  

CH Weekly: November 13 to 19

VAN@MTL: Game recap

The Canadiens make a pair of roster moves 

VAN@MTL: What you need to know 

Canadiens make pair of roster moves

The news comes ahead of the team's departure for Anaheim

RosterMoves
By Montreal Canadiens PR
@CanadiensMTL News Release

BROSSARD - The Canadiens announced on Monday that forward Rafaël Harvey-Pinard has been placed on the injured reserve and defenseman Jayden Struble has been recalled from the Laval Rocket.

Harvey-Pinard has recorded four points in 13 outings with the Habs this season.

Struble has collected six points (1G, 5A) in 12 games with the Rocket this year. Monday's news marks the first time the 22-year-old blue liner has been recalled by the Canadiens since signing with the team out of Northeastern University on March 15, 2023.

The 46th overall pick in 2019 would make his NHL debut should head coach Martin St-Louis elect to insert him into his lineup. As it stands, the Canadiens have eight defensemen on the active roster.