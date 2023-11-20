Canadiens make pair of roster moves

BROSSARD - The Canadiens announced on Monday that forward Rafaël Harvey-Pinard has been placed on the injured reserve and defenseman Jayden Struble has been recalled from the Laval Rocket.

Harvey-Pinard has recorded four points in 13 outings with the Habs this season.

Struble has collected six points (1G, 5A) in 12 games with the Rocket this year. Monday's news marks the first time the 22-year-old blue liner has been recalled by the Canadiens since signing with the team out of Northeastern University on March 15, 2023.

The 46th overall pick in 2019 would make his NHL debut should head coach Martin St-Louis elect to insert him into his lineup. As it stands, the Canadiens have eight defensemen on the active roster.