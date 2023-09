MONTREAL – The Canadiens announced the team’s first roster moves at training camp following Sunday’s Red vs. White scrimmage at the Bell Centre.

Four players will return to their respective Junior teams: forwards Cedrick Guindon and Florian Xhekaj, and goaltenders Quentin Miller and Jan Spunar.

A total of 68 players remain at Habs camp, which resumes Monday with a preseason game against the New Jersey Devils.