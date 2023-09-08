News Feed

Canadiens announce 2023 Rookie Camp roster

The list of 27 prospects includes David Reinbacher, Owen Beck, Sean Farrell and Joshua Roy

BROSSARD – The Canadiens announced on Friday the roster for the team’s 2023 Rookie Camp, which opens on Wednesday, September 13, with medical and fitness testing at the CN Sports Complex in Brossard.

The roster consists of 27 players: 15 forwards, nine defensemen and three goaltenders. Seventeen players participating in the camp were drafted by the Canadiens, including three that were selected by Montreal at the 2023 NHL Draft. Of the 27 participants, three were invited on a tryout basis.

Montreal Canadiens 2023 Rookie Camp roster (click here to view a PDF version):

Forwards

Owen Beck, Jared Davidson, Isaac Dufort, Sean Farrell, Cédrick Guindon, Emil Heineman, Riley Kidney, Riley McKay, Filip Mesar, Jan Mysak, Jakov Novak, Joshua Roy, Xavier Simoneau, Ty Smilanic, Florian Xhekaj

Defensemen

Stanislav Demin, Noah Laaouan, Logan Mailloux, Christopher Ortiz, John Parker-Jones, David Reinbacher, Jayden Struble, Miguël Tourigny, William Trudeau

Goaltenders

Jakub Dobes, Quentin Miller, Jan Spunar

Laval Rocket head coach Jean-François Houle and his coaching staff composed of Kelly Buchberger, Martin Laperrière and Marco Marciano will lead on-ice practices, games, and evaluations at camp.

The Habs hopefuls will travel to Buffalo on September 14 to take part in the 2023 Prospects Challenge from September 15-18. The rookie tournament also features talent from five other NHL clubs: the Buffalo Sabres, Boston Bruins, New Jersey Devils, Ottawa Senators, and Pittsburgh Penguins.

Montreal Canadiens 2023 Prospects Challenge Schedule

Friday, September 15

Morning skate @ 9:00 a.m. ET at LECOM Harborcenter

Montreal Canadiens vs. Buffalo Sabres @ 7:00 p.m. ET at LECOM Harborcenter

Saturday, September 16

Montreal Canadiens vs. Boston Bruins @ 3:30 p.m. ET at LECOM Harborcenter

Sunday, September 17

Schedule to be determined.

Monday, September 18

Ottawa Senators vs. Montreal Canadiens @ 1:30 p.m. ET at LECOM Harborcenter

The prospects will return to Montreal following Monday afternoon’s game.