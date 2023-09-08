Canadiens announce 2023 Rookie Camp roster

BROSSARD – The Canadiens announced on Friday the roster for the team’s 2023 Rookie Camp, which opens on Wednesday, September 13, with medical and fitness testing at the CN Sports Complex in Brossard.

The roster consists of 27 players: 15 forwards, nine defensemen and three goaltenders. Seventeen players participating in the camp were drafted by the Canadiens, including three that were selected by Montreal at the 2023 NHL Draft. Of the 27 participants, three were invited on a tryout basis.

Montreal Canadiens 2023 Rookie Camp roster (click here to view a PDF version):

Forwards

Owen Beck, Jared Davidson, Isaac Dufort, Sean Farrell, Cédrick Guindon, Emil Heineman, Riley Kidney, Riley McKay, Filip Mesar, Jan Mysak, Jakov Novak, Joshua Roy, Xavier Simoneau, Ty Smilanic, Florian Xhekaj

Defensemen

Stanislav Demin, Noah Laaouan, Logan Mailloux, Christopher Ortiz, John Parker-Jones, David Reinbacher, Jayden Struble, Miguël Tourigny, William Trudeau

Goaltenders

Jakub Dobes, Quentin Miller, Jan Spunar