Arber Xhekaj recalled from Laval Rocket

22-year-old rejoins Habs after 17-game stint in the American Hockey League

20240122-ArberXhekaj
By Montreal Canadiens PR
@CanadiensMTL News Release

BROSSARD – The Canadiens announced on Monday that defenseman Arber Xhekaj has been recalled from the AHL’s Laval Rocket.

Xhekaj, 22, has played 17 games with the Canadiens this season, registering one goal and two assists. The blueliner was loaned to the Rocket on Dec. 4, and collected 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 17 appearances with the Club’s AHL affiliate.

The Hamilton, ON native is in the final year of a three-year contract signed on Oct. 4, 2021.

Earlier on Monday, the team announced that defenseman Justin Barron was loaned to Laval and forward Mitchell Stephens was placed on waivers.

