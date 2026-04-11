Lilleberg, Lightning rally in 3rd period for win against Bruins

Montreal hosts the Columbus Blue Jackets later Saturday; the Buffalo Sabres, who are two points ahead, are idle this weekend.

“We understand where we’re slotted in here and probably need some help, but we do have a chance to get home ice, so there’s still something to play for,” Cooper said.

Morgan Geekie scored for the Bruins, (43-27-10) who would have clinched a Stanley Cup Playoff berth with a victory but instead lost their fifth straight (0-3-2). Jeremy Swayman made 22 saves.

Boston can still clinch Saturday if the Detroit Red Wings lose to the New Jersey Devils in regulation. The Bruins visit the Blue Jackets on Sunday.

“It’s brutal,” Geekie said of the mood in the locker room after the game. “It feels like we’re in control of our own destiny, which we are, but it makes it worse when it seems like you can’t get a point or two, especially this time of the year against a division team and how tight the race is, so it feels like it’s slipping away. We’ve got to get back at it (Sunday).”

Swayman kept it 0-0 with 2:52 left in the first period, stifling Gage Goncalves’ attempt to stuff it home on the short side.

“It’s fun to play those kinds of games; we just need to stay in the moment,” Swayman said of the playoff-type atmosphere. “Right now, we have a game (Sunday) we need to focus on.”