Poitras Pots A Pair as B’s Rally in Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Matt Poitras could feel it coming.

After a couple of near misses on point-blank chances earlier in the third period, the rookie pivot finally broke through later in the frame – at the most convenient of times.

The 19-year-old potted the first two goals of his career – the tying and winning tallies – to propel the Bruins to a 3-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night at Honda Center.

“I was getting a little frustrated,” said Poitras. “But I knew it was coming if I just kept going and kept buzzing along, I knew it would come eventually.”

That it did – on two occasions.

Poitras’ first goal came at 6:29 of the third when he knotted the game at 1 off a feed from Morgan Geekie from the slot. The play began in the Bruins’ end when Jake DeBrusk made a play off the wall to feed blue liner Ian Mitchell, who chipped a pass to Geekie through the neutral zone.

Geekie then centered a backhand feed to Poitras, who batted it in off of Anaheim goalie John Gibson for the tying tally.

“Really good,” said coach Jim Montgomery. “Loved how Poitras' line went out and got it right back. I thought it was a great play all around. JD made a great play on the wall to Mitchie, Mitchell sauced it over the Geekie, and what a pass by Geekie over to Poitras who buried it.”

Poitras admitted to being a bit tired to start the third period with the Bruins on the second end of a back-to-back, but his first career goal gave him all the juice he needed, as just under four minutes later, he struck again to give the Bruins a 2-1 advantage.

“It's pretty surreal,” he said. “Just seeing the puck go in the net, I was really excited. I don't really know what I did. I kind of blacked out a little bit. But super excited and super happy. It's a surreal feeling.”