Pastrnak Notches Hat Trick as B's Beat Senators for Third Straight Win

Brady Tkachuk and Shane Pinto scored, and Joonas Korpisalo made 20 saves for Ottawa (28-35-4), which has lost nine of its past 12 games (3-8-1).

“Whether it’s [Boston’s] top players or their fourth line guys, everybody plays the same exact way,” Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot said. “They don’t give you anything, they don’t give you any room and space to make plays.”

Pastrnak gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead at 8:27 of the first period, tipping in Matt Grzelcyk’s shot from the left point.

Pastrnak then made it 2-0 at 11:23. He intercepted Ottawa forward Tim Stützle’s centering pass before scoring on a breakaway.

Pinto cut it to 2-1 with a power-play goal at 13:08 of the second period, slipping the puck past Ullmark from the high slot.

“We played really well [defensively], I felt at least,” Ullmark said. “Might be some things here and there that we [weren’t] as crisp with, but at the end of the day, what matters is that you get the win, and I thought that when the third period came, we really shut it down.”

Brazeau pushed it to 3-1 at 18:51, scoring on the power play off the rebound of Shattenkirk’s shot.

“I think that I tried to play simple early on and make sure that I wasn’t trying to think too much and do too much with pucks when I got them," Shattenkirk said.