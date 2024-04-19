NHL Announces Schedule for Bruins First-Round Playoff Series vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

This matchup marks the 17th time that Boston has faced Toronto in the postseason

Bruins_Playoffs_RoundOneScheduleReleased_1920x1080
By Boston Bruins
@NHLBruins Boston Bruins

BOSTON – The National Hockey League announced today, April 19, the schedule for the Boston Bruins first-round playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs. 

This marks the 17th time that Boston has faced Toronto in the postseason, with both teams holding an 8-8 record in their previous 16 playoff series. The Original Six teams most recently met in the postseason in 2019, when the Bruins secured a first-round victory over the Maple Leafs in a seven-game series.

Individual tickets will be available for purchase on BostonBruins.com/Playoffs and on the Bruins mobile app. Single game suite rentals will be available that accommodate from 18-60 fans. For more information visit BostonBruins.com/PlayoffSuites or email [email protected]

Game 1: Saturday, April 20 at 8 p.m. (TD Garden | TV: NESN, TBS, truTV, MAX, Sportsnet, CBC, TVAS | RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub) 

Game 2: Monday, April 22 at 7 p.m. (TD Garden | TV: NESN, ESPN, Sportsnet, CBC, TVAS | RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub)

Game 3: Wednesday, April 24 at 7 p.m. (Scotiabank Arena | TV: NESN, Sportsnet, CBC, TVAS, ESPN | RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub) 

Game 4: Saturday, April 27 at 8 p.m. (Scotiabank Arena | TV: NESN, Sportsnet, CBC, TVAS, TBS, truTV, MAX | RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub) 

Game 5: Tuesday, April 30 at TBD (TD Garden | TV: TBD | RADIO: TBD) 

Game 6: Thursday, May 2 at TBD (Scotiabank Arena | TV: TBD | RADIO: TBD) 

Game 7: Saturday, May 4 at TBD (TD Garden | TV: TBD | RADIO: TBD)

News Feed

Bruins Begin Preparations for Stanley Cup Playoffs

Bruins Announce Enhanced Fan Experiences for 2024 Playoffs, Presented by Rapid7 

Ullmark Named Bruins Nominee for 2023-24 King Clancy Memorial Trophy

Bruins Assign Jayson Megna to Providence

Bruins Drop Season Finale, Finish Second in Atlantic

Trent Frederic Receives NESN’s 2024 7th Player Award 

Jack Edwards, Voice of the Boston Bruins, Announces Retirement at Conclusion of 2023-24 Season

Prospects Report: Duran Has Strong Weekend in Providence

Bruins Recall Jayson Megna; Assign John Beecher to Providence

Derek Forbort to Report to Providence on LTI Conditioning Loan

Bruins Shutout By Capitals in Road Finale

Bruins Announce 2024 Recipients of John Carlton Memorial Trophies

Need to Know: Bruins at Capitals

Six Different Goal Scorers Lift Bruins in Pittsburgh

Need to Know: Bruins at Penguins

Maroon Likely to Make Bruins Debut in Pittsburgh

Bruins Assign Mason Lohrei to Providence

Sweeney Named GM of Team Canada for 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off, AGM for 2026 Olympics