NHL Announces Schedule for Bruins First-Round Playoff Series vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

BOSTON – The National Hockey League announced today, April 19, the schedule for the Boston Bruins first-round playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

This marks the 17th time that Boston has faced Toronto in the postseason, with both teams holding an 8-8 record in their previous 16 playoff series. The Original Six teams most recently met in the postseason in 2019, when the Bruins secured a first-round victory over the Maple Leafs in a seven-game series.

Individual tickets will be available for purchase on BostonBruins.com/Playoffs and on the Bruins mobile app. Single game suite rentals will be available that accommodate from 18-60 fans. For more information visit BostonBruins.com/PlayoffSuites or email [email protected]

Game 1: Saturday, April 20 at 8 p.m. (TD Garden | TV: NESN, TBS, truTV, MAX, Sportsnet, CBC, TVAS | RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub)

Game 2: Monday, April 22 at 7 p.m. (TD Garden | TV: NESN, ESPN, Sportsnet, CBC, TVAS | RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub)

Game 3: Wednesday, April 24 at 7 p.m. (Scotiabank Arena | TV: NESN, Sportsnet, CBC, TVAS, ESPN | RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub)

Game 4: Saturday, April 27 at 8 p.m. (Scotiabank Arena | TV: NESN, Sportsnet, CBC, TVAS, TBS, truTV, MAX | RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub)

Game 5: Tuesday, April 30 at TBD (TD Garden | TV: TBD | RADIO: TBD)

Game 6: Thursday, May 2 at TBD (Scotiabank Arena | TV: TBD | RADIO: TBD)

Game 7: Saturday, May 4 at TBD (TD Garden | TV: TBD | RADIO: TBD)