Panarin scores hat trick to help Rangers defeat Bruins

Justin Brazeau had a goal and an assist, and Jeremy Swayman made 26 saves for Boston (41-15-15), which had its three-game winning streak end. The Bruins remained three points ahead of the Florida Panthers for first place in the Atlantic Division.

“[The Rangers] checked really well. I don’t think we checked well enough,” Boston coach Jim Montgomery said. “I don’t think we competed hard enough on pucks.”

Jake DeBrusk gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead at 8:04 of the first period. Quick stopped two netfront shots from Trent Frederic, but the second rebound bounced out to DeBrusk in the slot, where he wristed it through.

“They played a simple game,” DeBrusk said. “It seemed like they always had numbers back, and that made it hard for us to kind of come through it if we wanted to skate. And then, we just didn’t make the right decisions at times.”

Panarin tied it 1-1 at 7:58 of the second period, picking up a loose puck on the inside edge of the right face-off circle and slipping it five-hole past Swayman.

“Just trying to get [Panarin] out there more and more,” New York coach Peter Laviolette said. “You can just tell he’s creating every time he’s on the ice. He’s in the offensive zone, and sometimes the more he plays, the better he gets.”

Panarin gave the Rangers a 2-1 lead at 19:25 with his 40th goal of the season. Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm turned the puck over behind the net, and Panarin’s centering pass bounced off a sliding DeBrusk and through Swayman’s legs.

“We can just be a little smarter there in keeping the momentum our way,” Lindholm said. “And making them [have] to chase a little bit more. I think that’s what we can learn from this game.”

Brazeau tied it 2-2 at 3:17 of the third period, tapping in Brad Marchand’s shot in a netfront scrum, but Fox gave the Rangers a 3-2 lead 40 seconds later, going top shelf from the right circle at 3:57.

“You don’t want to lose, but you want to trust the process, and that’s what happened tonight,” Swayman said. “I think, again, a lot of opportunities to learn from our mistakes and move forward as a team.”