Need to Know: Bruins vs. Stars

Oesterle draws in with Lindholm sidelined as Boston battles Dallas

JORDAN
By Eric Russo
@erusso22 BostonBruins.com

DALLAS – The Bruins know that momentum is not a given.

Despite a stirring third-period comeback on Tuesday night in St. Louis, the Black & Gold must repeat the good habits they displayed over the final 20 minutes against the Blues if the victory is to serve as a galvanizing moment for the club.

“I think the biggest thing for us is understanding that just because we had a good game last game or good areas of the game, we have to continue to reset and have the same mentality that we did in the third to start the game,” Bruins captain Brad Marchand said on Thursday morning at American Airlines Center.

“Just understanding how important each detail is within our structure and not getting away from that when you get down by a goal or you make a bad play and you start to deviate from the plan.”

Coach Jim Montgomery echoed his captain’s sentiments, saying that a strong start would be the “No. 1 key” against the Stars on Thursday night.

“I thought last game for 60 minutes, except for maybe a five-minute spell there on special teams in the second, that we were a really good hockey team, consistent,” said Montgomery. “Our O-zone time was drastically improved, and I think the time that we spent in zone in the first and the second 5-on-5 led to us being able to expose the Blues in the third.

“It builds over time, it’s not something that pops right away when you’re trying to make people defend all the time.”

With their win over the Blues on Thursday, Boston is now 4-1-1 over its past six games, which has helped the team elevate its energy.

“I think it’s guys’ attitudes…[Tuesday] morning, it was really good. The approach we’ve always had is being grateful every time you come to the rink and when you do that, you usually show up in a really good mindset, excited to be here, excited to be at the rink, excited to practice, work through the struggles,” said Marchand.

“You want to embrace no matter what you’re going through, whether it’s good or bad, and find a way to get through it and be better each day. That was kind of the mindset that guys came in with the other day before the game and it carries right through the game, regardless of what the score was and how we were playing, mistakes we made, we just continued to carry through the good mindset.

“Usually, when you do that, it has a positive impact on your play. And it showed up there in the third.”

Marchand speaks to the media ahead of tonight's matchup @ DAL

Oesterle to Debut

Jordan Oesterle will be aiming to draw on his experience on Thursday night when he suits up for the Bruins for the first time. The 32-year-old is no stranger to the National Hockey League, as he boasts a resume with 371 career games between Edmonton, Chicago, Arizona, Detroit, and Calgary across 10 seasons.

“I’ve been doing it for a while, I’ve been in this situation,” said the Michigan native, who was recalled on Wednesday following the injury to Hampus Lindholm that is expected to keep the blue liner out for “weeks.”

“I’m comfortable with these guys from training camp. I’m just excited to get out there and play and just play to my strengths, play simple, and if stuff opens up, try to take advantage but not try to do too much…breaking pucks out, tight gaps, being creative in the O-zone. Just letting those things come to me and take advantage when I can.”

Oesterle, who has eight points (three goals, five assists) in nine games for Providence this season, will start alongside Parker Wotherspoon on Boston’s third pairing.

“He’s a veteran player, he’s played a lot of games in this league,” said Montgomery. “And he’s had success in the league. He knows our system really well, he’s been doing it down there [in Providence], plus camp. And his hockey sense is gonna allow him to move pucks and jump and present those opportunities offensively and also kill plays defensively for us.”

Oesterle speaks to the media ahead of tonight's matchup @ DAL

Wait, There’s More

  • Jeremy Swayman will “most likely” get the start in goal, per Montgomery.
  • The Bruins announced that they had recalled forward Patrick Brown from Providence on Thursday afternoon.
  • Dallas, which is coming off a 7-1 win over Pittsburgh on Monday, enters Thursday’s game with a 9-5-0 record (18 points), which places them third in the Central Division. Matt Duchene paces the club with eight goals and 18 points in 14 games. Jake Oettinger is 7-3-0 with a 2.44 goals against average and .914 save percentage between the pipes.

Montgomery speaks to the media ahead of tonight's matchup @ DAL

News Feed

Bruins Recall Patrick Brown

Bruins Recall Jordan Oesterle

Pastrnak Game-Winner Caps Bruins Comeback Against Blues

Prospects Report: P-Bruins Post Three-Win Weekend

Need to Know: Bruins at Blues

Bruins Assign Matt Poitras to Providence

Marchand, Zacha Score as Bruins Fall to Senators in Overtime

Need to Know: Swayman, B's Set for Ullmark’s Return Visit

Marchand Scores Late in OT as Bruins Recover to Defeat Flames

Bruins Sign Loke Johansson to Three-Year Entry-Level Contract

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Flames

Bruins Assign Max Jones to Providence

Bruins Shutout By Maple Leafs in Toronto

Need To Know: Bruins vs. Maple Leafs 

Bruins Sign Tyler Johnson to One-Year Contract 

Swayman Makes 23 Saves as Bruins Blank Kraken for Second Straight Shutout

Bruins Fall in Carolina, Lose for Fifth Time in Six Games

Need To Know: Bruins vs. Hurricanes