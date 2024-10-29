Need to Know: Bruins vs. Flyers

Beecher’s Beauty

Some three days removed from Boston’s overtime victory over Toronto, the chatter around the rink on Tuesday still included Beecher’s sensational behind-the back dish to Kastelic, who buried the feed to put the Bruins ahead, 3-2, in the second period.

“It was funny, I went back to the bench - there’s a video of [Matt Poitras] talking to me [from the NESN broadcast],” said Beecher. “I was just telling him that it was mostly luck on my side of the deal. It was funny. It’s always nice to get on the scoresheet and contribute in that way.”

Beecher acknowledged that his pass was more the result of feel and anticipation rather than a concerted effort to hit Kastelic right on the tape.

“I didn’t see him,” said Beecher. “He had been driving the net. I had a pretty good idea that he had been there. We’ve kind of gained a good amount of chemistry through the first nine games. I trusted that he’d be able to do his job and get to the net and have his stick down. Good things happen when you play the right way.

“I'd be lying if I said there wasn't a little bit of luck involved in it. Happy it worked out. It was nice for us to get that lead…big win for us, playing at home against a big rival. Got the crowd into it and kind of set the tone moving forward.”

The fact that the end result of the play was a go-ahead goal was a testament to the chemistry the trio of Beecher, Kastelic, and Cole Koepke have developed over the first nine games of the season.

“Just us all working together and being on the same page,” said Kastelic. “I think we all have good skillsets and see us all being in the right places and not cheating the game. I think we all work incredibly hard every shift. We try not to take shifts off. I think that’s a big reason why we’re getting some early production.”

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery echoed Kastelic’s sentiments, while homing in on the development and maturation of Beecher’s game in the forward’s second season.

“A couple thoughts come to mind, how that line and Johnny Beecher himself, their confidence has grown to even think of trying that play,” said Montgomery. “I think about Johnny Beecher himself applying what we believe are high percentage plays. I know that doesn’t look like a high percentage play but if you know a teammate is sitting on the back post, that play across the slot like that, the low slot, they go in at such a high level, even if a defenseman was there, it can hit his skate and go in.

“He is really maturing as a young man and developing the required intensity and required focus and preparation that’s allowing him to have the success we’re seeing this year.”