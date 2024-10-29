Need to Know: Bruins vs. Flyers

BOSTON – The Bruins will be in search of their second straight win on Tuesday night when they host the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden on Hockey Fights Cancer Night, pres. by Mass. General Brigham. Boston has won two in a row just once this season (Oct. 10 vs. Montreal and Oct. 12 vs. Los Angeles).
“I think that was a big momentum win for us,” Johnny Beecher said of Boston’s 4-3 overtime win against Toronto on Saturday night at TD Garden. “Playing a big rival at home, we had a little bit of a skid over the first eight games. To come out and have all four lines kind of rolling and playing the right way and getting to our identity, it’s definitely something we continue to build on and get better at.
“Game by game it’s just one of those things that compounds and before you know it you’re rolling and you’re a force that’s hard to stop.”
Despite an uneven start to the season, the Bruins (4-4-1) are trying to stick to their process, which they believe is what will eventually garner more consistent results.
“That game was huge for us, just our confidence and our energy,” said Mark Kastelic. “At the same time, the message the whole first nine games has been pretty consistent. I think we’re just trying to be calm and not really sound the alarm too much.
“Everyone in here has a lot of belief in each other. Saturday was just a good testament to us staying in the moment and focusing on the next shift. Going forward, I think that’s the same mentality we want to have.”