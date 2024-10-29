Need to Know: Bruins vs. Flyers

Boston looking to win second straight for just second time this season

By Eric Russo
By Eric Russo

BOSTON – The Bruins will be in search of their second straight win on Tuesday night when they host the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden on Hockey Fights Cancer Night, pres. by Mass. General Brigham. Boston has won two in a row just once this season (Oct. 10 vs. Montreal and Oct. 12 vs. Los Angeles).

“I think that was a big momentum win for us,” Johnny Beecher said of Boston’s 4-3 overtime win against Toronto on Saturday night at TD Garden. “Playing a big rival at home, we had a little bit of a skid over the first eight games. To come out and have all four lines kind of rolling and playing the right way and getting to our identity, it’s definitely something we continue to build on and get better at.

“Game by game it’s just one of those things that compounds and before you know it you’re rolling and you’re a force that’s hard to stop.”

Despite an uneven start to the season, the Bruins (4-4-1) are trying to stick to their process, which they believe is what will eventually garner more consistent results.

“That game was huge for us, just our confidence and our energy,” said Mark Kastelic. “At the same time, the message the whole first nine games has been pretty consistent. I think we’re just trying to be calm and not really sound the alarm too much.

“Everyone in here has a lot of belief in each other. Saturday was just a good testament to us staying in the moment and focusing on the next shift. Going forward, I think that’s the same mentality we want to have.”

Kastelic meets with the media before BOS vs. PHI

Beecher’s Beauty

Some three days removed from Boston’s overtime victory over Toronto, the chatter around the rink on Tuesday still included Beecher’s sensational behind-the back dish to Kastelic, who buried the feed to put the Bruins ahead, 3-2, in the second period.

“It was funny, I went back to the bench - there’s a video of [Matt Poitras] talking to me [from the NESN broadcast],” said Beecher. “I was just telling him that it was mostly luck on my side of the deal. It was funny. It’s always nice to get on the scoresheet and contribute in that way.”

Beecher acknowledged that his pass was more the result of feel and anticipation rather than a concerted effort to hit Kastelic right on the tape.

“I didn’t see him,” said Beecher. “He had been driving the net. I had a pretty good idea that he had been there. We’ve kind of gained a good amount of chemistry through the first nine games. I trusted that he’d be able to do his job and get to the net and have his stick down. Good things happen when you play the right way.

“I'd be lying if I said there wasn't a little bit of luck involved in it. Happy it worked out. It was nice for us to get that lead…big win for us, playing at home against a big rival. Got the crowd into it and kind of set the tone moving forward.”

The fact that the end result of the play was a go-ahead goal was a testament to the chemistry the trio of Beecher, Kastelic, and Cole Koepke have developed over the first nine games of the season.

“Just us all working together and being on the same page,” said Kastelic. “I think we all have good skillsets and see us all being in the right places and not cheating the game. I think we all work incredibly hard every shift. We try not to take shifts off. I think that’s a big reason why we’re getting some early production.”

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery echoed Kastelic’s sentiments, while homing in on the development and maturation of Beecher’s game in the forward’s second season.

“A couple thoughts come to mind, how that line and Johnny Beecher himself, their confidence has grown to even think of trying that play,” said Montgomery. “I think about Johnny Beecher himself applying what we believe are high percentage plays. I know that doesn’t look like a high percentage play but if you know a teammate is sitting on the back post, that play across the slot like that, the low slot, they go in at such a high level, even if a defenseman was there, it can hit his skate and go in.

“He is really maturing as a young man and developing the required intensity and required focus and preparation that’s allowing him to have the success we’re seeing this year.”

Beecher chats with the media ahead of BOS vs. PHI

Wait, There’s More

  • Justin Brazeau, who has scored in two straight games, skated on the right side with Brad Marchand and Charlie Coyle, the spot where he finished Saturday night’s contest. Matt Poitras was back in the middle between Trent Frederic and Morgan Geekie.
  • The Flyers, who are fresh off a 4-3 loss to Montreal on Sunday, have started the season 2-6-1 and sit in last place in the Metro Division. Travis Konecny leads the team with five goals and 10 points in nine games, while 19-year-old rookie sensation Matvei Michkov has four goals and five assists.
  • Montgomery started his pregame press conference by acknowledging Hockey Fights Cancer Night, noting that he has lost two brothers-in-law to the disease. “It’s such an important night that we create awareness and continue to fundraise for this horrible disease in so many forms and how it affects so many people,” he said. “I think everybody in some form in their family genes has been touched by it, whether it’s a mom with breast cancer or I’ve lost two brother-in-laws to cancer, different forms. It’s a really important night and I’m glad that the Bruins are a huge supporter of it and we are as individuals part of that support.”

Montgomery updates the media ahead of BOS vs. PHI

Tuesday’s Projected Lineup

FORWARDS

Brad Marchand – Charlie Coyle – Justin Brazeau

Pavel Zacha – Elias Lindholm – David Pastrnak

Trent Frederic – Matt Poitras – Morgan Geekie

Johnny Beecher – Mark Kastelic – Cole Koepke

DEFENSEMEN

Mason Lohrei – Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindhlolm – Brandon Carlo

Nikita Zadorov – Andrew Peeke

GOALIES

Jeremy Swayman/Joonas Korpisalo

Bruins host PHI for Hockey Fights Cancer Night

