Need to Know: Bruins vs. Flyers

BOSTON – The Bruins will be in search of their seventh win in nine games on Saturday afternoon when they host the Philadelphia Flyers in a matinée at TD Garden. The tilt is Boston’s last before a monster, 12-day, five-game Western road trip that begins on Tuesday in Winnipeg.

“Big game [on Saturday] and big road trip coming up, so gotta keep it going,” Morgan Geekie said following Friday’s practice at Warrior ice Arena. “We’ve played really well lately. We’re trying to carry that confidence.”

Here’s everything else you need to know ahead of Saturday’s 1 p.m. ET puck drop on NESN and 98.5 The Sports Hub:

Reunited at the Top

Interim head coach Joe Sacco was looking for a bit of a spark.

With the Bruins off to a sluggish start on the second end of a back-to-back on Wednesday night in Chicago, he decided to go back to old reliable and pair up Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak with Elias Lindholm in the middle of Boston’s top line.

The reunion paid off as Pastrnak and Marchand immediately connected for two goals en route to helping guide Boston a 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

“We just felt like we needed a spark at that point,” said Sacco. “I thought that we got off to a sluggish start, which was somewhat to be expected. But you don’t want to get off to a start like that. It was just a feeling that we had and it worked out for that game. We’ll see where it goes moving forward.

“We got a good response from Marchy and David and Lindy together. And then the second line as well. They gave us a good response there, too.”

Pastrnak said that the chemistry he has developed with Marchand over the past decade – after years of skating on a line with him and Patrice Bergeron, as well as being on the same power-play unit – came flowing back.

“It’s been a while since we actually connected and played together,” said Pastrnak. “For me, that changed the game last game. Both lines got going and sometimes that’s what you need. The season is long. Personally, it got me going last game.”