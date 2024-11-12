Need to Know: Bruins at Blues

Geekie back in as Boston kicks off two-game trip in St. Louis

MONTY
By Eric Russo
By Eric Russo

ST. LOUIS – The Bruins are kicking off a two-game road trip on Tuesday night against the Blues at Enterprise Center. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the 8 p.m. ET puck drop on NESN and 98.5 The Sports Hub:

Geekie Back In

After sitting out the past three games as a healthy scratch, Morgan Geekie will re-enter the lineup and play alongside Pavel Zacha and David Pastrnak.

“I just think, most importantly, [Zacha and Pastrnak] had a lot of success in the past, especially last year in the playoffs and in the regular season,” said Bruins coach Jim Montgomery. “We’re hoping it’s gonna help the team and help him.”

Geekie, who has two assists in 11 games this season, acknowledged following Monday’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena that the challenges he has faced thus far have been more on the mental side.

“Mental, for sure,” he said. “Everything…everyone goes through it, it’s just a matter of how bad it’s gonna be. It’s just trying to not get too low. Mentally, it’s tough. Everyone fights their own battles. It’s just one of those things. You kind of take it in stride, be a good teammate and a good pro, come to work every day and try to work your way out of it.”

Montgomery talks ahead of BOS @ STL

Frederic Back Home

Playing back in St. Louis is not anything new for Trent Frederic, who is now in his seventh season with the Bruins, but every time the forward returns to his hometown, it still brings out a smile.

“It’s great. I got to go have dinner at my parents’ house last night. Got to see my brother and his new fiancée, which was nice,” said Frederic. “It’s nice. Just driving around the city and seeing it brings back good memories.”

Frederic also recalled the hockey hotbed that was his family’s basement. The space housed legendary ball hockey games, featuring future NHLers Matthew and Brady Tkachuk, Logan Brown, Clayton Keller, Luke Kunin, Ryan MacInnis, and Joseph Woll.

“Especially when we were younger, we would play down there quite a bit. Now it’s more of a shooting room because we’ve gotten a little bit bigger,” Frederic said with a smirk. “During COVID, we actually got some rollerblades and played 1-on-1 down there, but other than that not really, [we don’t really talk about it].

“We all work out together, most of us do. Now you just get out on a big sheet of ice. It’s a lot easier that way.”

The 26-year-old added that the famous basement has also undergone a recent renovation.

“My mom put a little sauna in, a mini workout room, so the so-called rink has been kind of cut in half,” said Frederic.

Frederic talks ahead of BOS @ STL

Wait, There’s More

  • Montgomery said he was pleased with the energy at Tuesday’s morning skate. “I thought guys were into it,” he said. “I thought our passing was the best I’ve seen it in a while. It’s good. Players are loose, they’re ready to go.”
  • The Bruins announced on Monday afternoon that Matt Poitras (goal, three assists in 14 games) was assigned to Providence. “Players like David Krejci and Brad Marchand spent a year and a half in the minors,” Montgomery said of his message to the 20-year-old forward. “Don’t look at this like a negative. It’s hard not to when you’re the person. It’s an opportunity to go play, get your game back. He’s a huge part of our future, we know that. We’re excited to watch his development and come back.
  • With Poitras being sent down and Andrew Peeke week-to-week due to injury, the Bruins are without an extra player on the roster, though Montgomery said, “I don’t think we have a definitive plan right now,” to recall any reinforcements.
  • Hampus Lindholm was manning the point on the No. 1 power-play unit over the past couple of days, taking the place of Charlie McAvoy alongside Zacha, Pastrnak, Elias Lindholm, and Brad Marchand. “I’m gonna keep playing the way I’ve been playing,” said Lindholm. “Try to get a lot of pucks to the net, be a shooter, be a threat up there on the blue line, and keep moving pucks quick. You’ve got some good players out on that unit. On the second unit as well. Get pucks on net and be direct.”

Lindholm speaks with media after practice on Monday

Tuesday’s Projected Lineup

FORWARDS

Morgan Geekie – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand – Elias Lindholm – Justin Brazeau

Trent Frederic – Charlie Coyle – Tyler Johnson

Johnny Beecher – Mark Kastelic – Cole Koepke

DEFENSEMEN

Nikita Zadorov – Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm – Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei – Parker Wotherspoon

GOALIES

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

The Bruins take on the Blues at Enterprise Center at 8pm. Poitras is sent to Providence

