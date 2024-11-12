Need to Know: Bruins at Blues

ST. LOUIS – The Bruins are kicking off a two-game road trip on Tuesday night against the Blues at Enterprise Center. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the 8 p.m. ET puck drop on NESN and 98.5 The Sports Hub:

Geekie Back In

After sitting out the past three games as a healthy scratch, Morgan Geekie will re-enter the lineup and play alongside Pavel Zacha and David Pastrnak.

“I just think, most importantly, [Zacha and Pastrnak] had a lot of success in the past, especially last year in the playoffs and in the regular season,” said Bruins coach Jim Montgomery. “We’re hoping it’s gonna help the team and help him.”

Geekie, who has two assists in 11 games this season, acknowledged following Monday’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena that the challenges he has faced thus far have been more on the mental side.

“Mental, for sure,” he said. “Everything…everyone goes through it, it’s just a matter of how bad it’s gonna be. It’s just trying to not get too low. Mentally, it’s tough. Everyone fights their own battles. It’s just one of those things. You kind of take it in stride, be a good teammate and a good pro, come to work every day and try to work your way out of it.”