Marchand’s Overtime Winner Lifts Bruins in Toronto

TORONTO – Kevin Shattenkirk had always viewed David Pastrnak as a goal scorer.

But upon his arrival in Boston this season, the veteran blue liner quickly realized how gifted the winger was in his playmaking, particularly his ability to feed his teammates.

“I probably just assumed that he was just a pure goal scorer,” said Shattenkirk. “He’s tremendous at creating off the rush, off of entries, getting the puck down the boards and pulling up and making those little touch plays and those little seam passes.

“For me, not playing against him as much [while in Anaheim] – the way that he sees the ice, he sees plays happening three steps ahead. That’s a special talent.”

That special talent was on full display Saturday night, including in the waning seconds of overtime when Pastrnak read the situation perfectly and did all he could to get the puck toward the Toronto goal.

After being denied on a breakaway chance as time ticked down, Pastrnak quickly recovered the puck in the corner, and with Maple Leafs goalie Joseph Woll well out of the crease, fired it back to the net front.

The puck deflected off Woll’s stick to Brad Marchand, who caught the puck in mid-air, instantly threw it down to the ice and whacked it home with seven seconds left in the extra session to secure Boston’s frenetic 4-3 overtime victory at Scotiabank Arena.

“Marchy created an amazing turnover [to start the sequence in the neutral zone],” said Pastrnak. “I had a quick look if he was coming. It looked like he didn’t want to go. I tried a breakaway and didn’t get it in. I saw him stop at the net, so I just tried to get it to him as quick as possible.

“Great handle by him. So happy for him. A big goal for him…I knew the goalie was coming back so I kind of shot it at Marchy and hoped he’s gonna handle it which he did.

“It’s one of our rivals, Original Six, Saturday night. Nothing better than that. That’s why we play. Always fun to win especially here.”

Pastrnak also picked up a nifty assist on Boston’s second goal when he carried the puck up the boards and then turned back to thread a feed through the slot to Shattenkirk, who was charging to the net front. Shattenkirk finished it off with a silky backhander to put the B’s ahead 2-0 at 7:31 of the second period.

“I loved 88 tonight,” said Bruins coach Jim Montgomery. “You’re trying to balance how much you play him with getting other people on the ice as well. That’s the tough part.”

Montgomery also praised Pastrnak’s leadership, noting that the winger has become much more vocal following the departures of leaders like Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci, and Nick Foligno last offseason.

“On the bench, he’s much more talkative,” said Montgomery. “He’s much more positive on the bench. Last year he didn’t concern himself with having to do that with so many other great leaders. He’s grown like that and he’s also grown in his play making.”

Pastrnak added that he’s “had great teachers throughout” his career when it comes to leadership in the dressing room and on the bench.

“Those big leaders are not here now so I feel like sometimes it’s good for me to speak up and also learn that way,” he said.