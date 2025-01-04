Kastelic ‘Over the Moon’ to Ink Extension with Boston

Forward has made immediate impact since being acquired by Bruins in June

GettyImages-2177109301
By Eric Russo
@erusso22 BostonBruins.com

TORONTO – As Mark Kastelic led the post-skate stretch on Saturday morning at Scotiabank Arena, his teammates delivered a message.

With Kastelic rising from the center ice circle, the Bruins began to clap their sticks as he grabbed a puck and buzzed in on a breakaway before potting a pretty backhander past Jeremy Swayman that was somewhat reminiscent of his gorgeous finish against the Oilers a few weeks ago in Edmonton.

“The guys truly care about everybody in this room,” said Kastelic. “It just makes me feel even more solidified in what I’ve already known: the guys care so much about each and every player. It’s a cool feeling. Didn’t know they would do that, but it was really special.”

It was clear from his teammates’ reaction that they are big fans of the 25-year-old forward.

And so, too, is the organization as general manager Don Sweeney announced on Friday that the Bruins inked Kastelic to a three-year contract extension worth an annual cap hit of $1,567,000.

"I'm over the moon...right from the minute I got here, it's felt like family, Boston's felt like home,” said Kastelic, who was acquired from Ottawa along with goalie Joonas Korpisalo in exchange for netminder Linus Ullmark in late June.

“To sign a three-year deal here and be staying here for what feels like four years now, I’m just super excited. So happy for me and my family, for everybody that’s involved. It's a huge honor, as well, to wear the 'B' every day and to come to work for this organization, it’s a special feeling all around.”

Kastelic speaks with Russo about recent contract extension

Kastelic has made an immediate impact on Boston’s lineup after spending the first four seasons of his professional career in the Senators organization. The Arizona native has notched 11 points (four goals seven assists) in 39 games – to go along with six fights – while becoming a fan favorite thanks to his rough-and-tumble style.

“We recognize the value that he brings to our club, a physical player, he shows up every night, he’s a great pro,” said interim head coach Joe Sacco. “He’s a culture builder for our organization. He does everything that’s asked of him, he sticks up for his ‘mates when he needs to. It’s a great signing. I’m really happy for him. It’s certainly well deserved.”

Kastelic said that his strong performance to this point has been made possible in large part due to his high comfort level, which he credits to the organization and its leadership for creating such a welcoming environment.

“I think just the character of the guys they brought in here and the staff they have and the resources they have, I felt comfortable right from Day 1,” said Kastelic. “When you’re feeling comfortable, it’s pretty easy to come to work and do everything you can to try to improve the team anyway I can. I think that’s probably the biggest reason I’ve had a little bit of success.

“Obviously, there’s a lot of room to grow and that excites me as well. Hopefully in the next three years, this is just the beginning and I can continue to round out my game and grow as a player.”

Kastelic speaks with the media ahead of tonight's matchup @TOR

