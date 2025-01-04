Kastelic ‘Over the Moon’ to Ink Extension with Boston

TORONTO – As Mark Kastelic led the post-skate stretch on Saturday morning at Scotiabank Arena, his teammates delivered a message.

With Kastelic rising from the center ice circle, the Bruins began to clap their sticks as he grabbed a puck and buzzed in on a breakaway before potting a pretty backhander past Jeremy Swayman that was somewhat reminiscent of his gorgeous finish against the Oilers a few weeks ago in Edmonton.

“The guys truly care about everybody in this room,” said Kastelic. “It just makes me feel even more solidified in what I’ve already known: the guys care so much about each and every player. It’s a cool feeling. Didn’t know they would do that, but it was really special.”

It was clear from his teammates’ reaction that they are big fans of the 25-year-old forward.

And so, too, is the organization as general manager Don Sweeney announced on Friday that the Bruins inked Kastelic to a three-year contract extension worth an annual cap hit of $1,567,000.

"I'm over the moon...right from the minute I got here, it's felt like family, Boston's felt like home,” said Kastelic, who was acquired from Ottawa along with goalie Joonas Korpisalo in exchange for netminder Linus Ullmark in late June.

“To sign a three-year deal here and be staying here for what feels like four years now, I’m just super excited. So happy for me and my family, for everybody that’s involved. It's a huge honor, as well, to wear the 'B' every day and to come to work for this organization, it’s a special feeling all around.”