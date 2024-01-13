Jeremy Swayman Selected by Fan Vote for 2024 NHL All-Star Game 

BOSTON – The National Hockey League announced today, January 13, that Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman has been selected for the 2024 NHL All-Star Game.

Swayman was one of 12 players selected for the game through the 2024 NHL All-Star Fan Vote presented by MassMutual, which allowed fans to vote for their favorite players online and via X (formerly Twitter).

This is the first ever All-Star selection for the 6-foot-3, 195-pound goaltender, who is currently in his fourth season with the Bruins.

Swayman has appeared in 22 games this season, recording an overall record of 11-3-7 with a 2.47 goals against average and a .920 save percentage, while also posting two shutouts.

The 25-year-old has played in 110 career NHL games with Boston, posting a 2.29 goals against average and a .920 save percentage with an overall record of 65-26-14. He ranks fourth in franchise history in goals against average and save percentage.

The Anchorage, Alaska native was originally selected by Boston in the fourth round (111th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.