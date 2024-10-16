Need To Know: Bruins vs. Avalanche 

DENVER- After falling 4-3 to the Panthers on Monday at TD Garden, the Bruins look to get back in the win column tonight in Colorado.
Lineup Changes:
There are some changes to the lineup heading into tonight’s match up:
- “Riley Tufte and Max Jones are in playing on the third line with Matt Poitras taking out Morgan Geekie and Justin Brazeau,” said Jim Montgomery.
- “I want to see speed, I want to see tenacity, I want to see relentlessness," said Montgomery when asked what he expects out of both Jones and Tufte tonight. As for Tufte, he wants to make a difference on the ice. "Colorado is a good fast team....we just have to play good defensively and structurally…I’m just looking to be noticeable out there.”
- Jim Montgomery did not name a starting goaltender for tonight. “In net, I’m not going to say right now."
- Trent Frederic will move up to the top line to skate with Charlie Coyle and Brad Marchand.