Need To Know: Bruins vs. Avalanche 

The Bruins start off their three game road-trip with a matchup against the Colorado Avalanche.

Screenshot 2024-10-16 at 2.01.46 PM

DENVER- After falling 4-3 to the Panthers on Monday at TD Garden, the Bruins look to get back in the win column tonight in Colorado.

Lineup Changes:

There are some changes to the lineup heading into tonight’s match up:

  • “Riley Tufte and Max Jones are in playing on the third line with Matt Poitras taking out Morgan Geekie and Justin Brazeau,” said Jim Montgomery.
  • “I want to see speed, I want to see tenacity, I want to see relentlessness," said Montgomery when asked what he expects out of both Jones and Tufte tonight. As for Tufte, he wants to make a difference on the ice. "Colorado is a good fast team....we just have to play good defensively and structurally…I’m just looking to be noticeable out there.”
  • Jim Montgomery did not name a starting goaltender for tonight. “In net, I’m not going to say right now."
  • Trent Frederic will move up to the top line to skate with Charlie Coyle and Brad Marchand.

Montgomery speaks with media in Colorado

Wednesday’s Projected Lineup

FORWARDS

Brad Marchand – Charlie Coyle – Trent Frederic

Pavel Zacha – Elias Lindholm – David Pastrnak

Riley Tufte – Matt Poitras – Max Jones

Johnny Beecher – Mark Kastelic – Cole Koepke

DEFENSEMEN

Mason Lohrei – Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm – Brandon Carlo

Nikita Zadorov – Andrew Peeke

GOALIES

Jeremy Swayman | Joonas Korpisalo

